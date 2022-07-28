St Kilda Saints and player Darragh Joyce apologise after X-rated answer in AFL Record magazine

Saints defender Darragh Joyce and the club have been forced to offer a fawning apology after the Irishman’s X-rated answer to an innocent question slipped past AFL Record’s proofreaders and was printed.

When Joyce was asked what musical instrument he would like to play in last weekend’s edition of the publication known as the “AFL Bible,” he replied “skin flute” — which is Aussie slang for penis.

The cheeky Irishman’s obscene comment was a rare miss from a magazine beloved by football fans across the country.

St Kilda player Darragh Joyce gave an X-rated answer in an AFL Record pocket profile interview when asked what instrument he would like to play

When contacted by the Daily Mail Australia, an AFL Record spokesperson confirmed: “Daragh Joyce’s Pocket Profile was provided directly by the club at the start of the season.”

The Saints confirmed they had spoken to Joyce about the comment in a statement provided exclusively to the Daily Mail Australia.

“St Kilda Football Club has spoken to Darragh Joyce about his response to a question in this year’s Footy Record player profile,” said a St Kilda spokesperson.

“The response was inappropriate and unprofessional.

Darragh regrets his comments and he and the club apologize to anyone who was offended by the comment,” the spokesperson said.

St Kilda’s Darragh Joyce enjoys some downtime in Byron Bay last year

That said, the AFL Record is the one responsible for putting the magazine in print and online, and the X-rated answer to a harmless question is an embarrassing proofreading error for the beloved publication.

One definition of the x-rated answer to Urban Dictionary says that a skin whistle is “a lesser-known euphemism for a “penis.” The use of the term ‘skin flute’ belongs to a clearly hip, knowledgeable person.”

Joyce, who was previously a Hurling star for Kilkenny in Ireland, joined St Kilda as an international rookie in 2017 and has since played 13 games for the club, mainly as a key defender.

Darragh Joyce (left) battles for the ball with Fremantle forward Matt Taberner during a Saints game earlier this season

Showing off his witty personality throughout the rest of the pocket profile, he described his ideal day as simply “breakfast, golf, lunch, golf, dinner, and pints.”

The defender didn’t shoot for the stars when he said what he was most proud of, which was simply ‘surviving six years on a list’, although it’s a truly amazing achievement for someone who had never played the game before.

Joyce suggested that his biggest fear was “exit interviews” and gave a relentless analysis of his education: “Hard worker but got nowhere.”

Joyce is far from the only footballer to use an AFL Record pocket profile to showcase their humorous side.

The Irish ex-hurling star (second from left) is pictured enjoying a few beers with fellow St Kilda teammates including Ryan Byrnes, Dan Baker and Rowan Marshall

Kangaroos prankster Kayne Turner revealed in his 2017 interview that his least favorite household chore was “turning off the lights,” and suggested that his wife/partner/best friend describe him as “substandard.”

A year earlier, Suns veteran Alex Sexton chuckled fans when he said the best piece of advice his mom ever gave him was “stop wrestling moves on his sister.”

Cult Magpies midfielder Dane Swan has always been a favorite of Record readers, suggesting that his dream job was to put the stickers on apples and say that if he could appear on a reality show it would be “Crime Stoppers.”

You should think Joyce is now easily overshadowing that trio for the boldest comment of the lot – and the answers will be MUCH more G-rated from now on.