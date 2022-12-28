St Kilda Beach swimmers saved after getting caught in a whirlpool as a passerby rescues the girls

Two girls are lucky to be alive after a heroic bystander saved them from drowning in a whirlpool off a popular Melbourne beach.

Tyla Reid, 22, saw the sisters, aged 10 and 11, wrestling in the water at Melbourne’s famous St Kilda beach on the night of December 26.

Mr Reid, a carpenter from Miners Rest near Ballarat, rushed to help and was able to carry one of the girls unassisted to shore, while police officers helped the other.

reid said 9 News he and his friends had been walking on the beach when they saw mounted police looking over the boardwalk.

Tyla Reid (pictured), 22, saw the sisters, aged 10 and 11, struggling in the water at Melbourne’s famous St Kilda Beach on the night of December 26 and jumped into the water to save them.

Warm weather in Victoria has sent people flocking to the beaches as authorities have warned people to practice water safety after three people drowned over Christmas weekend (in the photo of St Kilda beach)

“We wanted to pet the horses and we see these two heads appear on the other side of the boardwalk,” he said.

Reid said the two girls were screaming for help and he “practically dropped my backpack and went right into the water.”

Reid said the sisters expressed gratitude for being rescued from the ordeal.

“I am happy that they are safe and sound on the beach,” he said.

Superintendent Wayne Newman said the response from police officers and the public was “heroic.”

Acting Sergeant Samantha Christian and Chief Police Officer Emma Sharp were patrolling their horses along Jacka Boulevard when a distraught bystander alerted them to the little girls in trouble in the water.

Superintendent Newman told reporters on December 27 that officers had waded and swam to about 50 meters from shore to save the girls from a “whirlpool type scenario”.

The incident comes as Victoria has seen a series of water-related tragedies over the Christmas weekend with three people drowning.

Officials have urged Victorians to practice water safety as the state continues to experience hot weather.

Temperatures are forecast to rise again in south-eastern Australia on New Year’s Eve, turning warm to hot over the long weekend.