St Helens book Super League Grand Final place after 19-12 victory over Salford

St Helens face Leeds in the Grand Final after two tries in five minutes from second rower Joe Batchelor who helped the defending Super League champions to a 19-12 win over Salford in a mesmerizing semi-final at Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints held off a great fight from the Red Devils, who trailed 12-0 in the 16th minute, to take a win that gives them the chance to take out popular coach Kristian Woolf at Old Trafford next Saturday night. send.

Saints will be looking for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Grand Final win in a repeat of the 2011 decision that Leeds won 32-16.

St Helens players celebrate their 19-12 win over Salford to reach the Super League Grand Final

Woolf will be especially pleased with the way his squad overcame the loss to England front-runner Alex Walmsley, with Agnatius Paasi and Matty Lees stepping up to the plate in a great way to make up for his significant absence.

Already without Man of Steel contender Brodie Croft, Salford was dealt another desperate blow after just two minutes when Andy Ackers was forced out of action after an ill-timed tackle on fullback Jon Bennison that left him staggering.

Although the Red Devils had a specialist replacement in Amir Bourouh, they sorely missed the elusive performance of their first-choice whore.

Batchelor had already worked his way into England coach Shaun Wane’s World Cup plans and he reminded him of his impressive form in good time with the opening attempt, putting down Jonny Lomax’s growling kick after hitting the same spot four minutes earlier. way very close to the score.

Joe Batchelor was the hero for St Helens when he helped them book a final meeting with Leeds

Batchelor scored two tries in five minutes while St Helens had 19-12 winners against Salford

Lomax was also the supplier four minutes later, this time with a sweetly executed short pass, to persuade the former York man for his second attempt.

Tommy Makinson converted both attempts for a 12-0 lead, but Salford got a helping hand 23 minutes into the game when loose striker Morgan Knowles, who plays his rugby close to the edge, went too far with a dangerous tackle on Chris Atkin and was sent to the sin box.

Atkin was also at the end of a cracking, albeit legal, tackle from Welsby as Saints maintained their aggressive defense in a bid to take out Salford’s dangerous men.

The Red Devils took advantage of the extra man when Kallum Watkins, who enjoyed a new lease of life after moving to the second row, went through a hole for a try, which Marc Sneyd scored.

St Helens’ manager Kristian Woolfe plans to leave the club after next weekend’s Super League Grand Final against Leeds at Old Trafford

Makinson was wide with a long-range penalty, but Lomax dropped two scores between the teams just before half-time as Saints led 13-6.

A try was disallowed for the champions early in the second half when referee Chris Kendall ruled out a double move against Lees and that gave Salford all the encouragement they needed.

Thanks to the slick handling, winger Joe Burgess made it into space and fullback Ryan Brierley finished with his 12th try of the campaign.

Sneyd’s second goal brought the visitors up to a point and skipper Elijah Taylor thought he had given them the lead in the 65th minute, but a try was disallowed due to an impediment in the build-up.

St Helens fans head to Old Trafford for the second consecutive Super League Grand Final

It proved to be Salford’s last hope as Saints came up with the deciding score, with a helping hand from Watkins after his careless offload gave them possession from 30 yards away.

Lomax once starred with a clever kick that created Bennison’s all-important effort.

Makinson’s third goal made it 19-12, but there was another dramatic turn when the England winger was sacked five minutes before the end for hampering Salford center Tim Lafai’s chase for the ball.

The 3,500 Salford fans clamored for a penalty, but Paul Rowley’s men had to settle for a penalty and the 12-man Saints managed to defend their line and take the win.