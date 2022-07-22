St George star Cody Ramsey suffers nasty injury as Dragons breathe new life into finals hopes

St George fullback Cody Ramsey suffered a nasty knee injury as Ben Hunt revived the Dragons’ season by scoring two tries to help them secure a vital 20-6 win over Manly.

Ramsey’s knee buckled under him when he collided with Manly tackers when he returned a kick that he had fully processed early in the first half.

The 22-year-old was visibly distressed when he hit the ground and Sea Eagles utility vehicle Dylan Walker immediately signaled to the referee that Ramsey’s injury looked alarming.

The fullback was looked after by Dragons medical staff before eventually stumbling off the field, aided by two trainers.

Andrew Voss spoke about Fox League, noting that the injury could have been caused by the rain-soaked surface of Jubilee Stadium.

“Your leg isn’t meant for that… [it’s a] smooth surface,” he said.

‘Walker immediately indicates that your opponent is worse for wear. This is not good, Ramsey’s night is over.’

Fox League analyst Cody Parker added: “He appears to be in extreme pain.”

In a virtual four-point game for both teams, Hunt made two first-half leads to lead the Dragons to a 14-0 lead at halftime

Plagued by Covid-19 and having lost two more players to injury before half time, the Sea Eagles scored early in the second term to threaten a fight back.

But they were unable to make the most of possession in the second half, leaving the Sea Eagles on the brink of dropping out of the top eight.

The Dragons’ victory came the same week that pressure mounted on coach Anthony Griffin, amid claims of an unfortunate locker room.

However, they are now on 9-9 with six rounds to play and are only out of the final on for-and-against points.

The Dragons halfback scored the first try of the game when he slipped close to the line in wet conditions before digging through Manly’s defence.

His next attempt came in a more conventional fashion, finishing on a brilliant grubber kick from Talatau Amone.

And while Hunt’s try-scoring prowess set the Dragons on their way to victory, his kicks and game management were just as important.

When the Dally M leader was voted behind closed doors last month, Hunt forced four dropouts out of his own boot alone in the rain.

Blake Lawrie also had a big night down the middle for the Saints, with five tackles in one of his best games of the season.

Jack Bird helped put the icing on the cake for the Saints, sending Mat Feagai to the match sealer in the closing seconds.

While Hunt was in charge of the Dragons, Manly’s attack was awkward with lock Jake Trbojevic, hooker Lachlan Croker and second-rower Andrew Davey all out with COVID-19.

They also lost Ben Trbojevic to a concussion in the first half and Sean Keppie to a shoulder injury before coach Des Hasler’s difficult night ended when try scorer Josh Aloiai limped with a knee injury late in the game.

Their dangerous right wing was nearly rendered ineffective when Haumole Olakau’atu injured his ankle early in the match and as he continued to play, he lacked his usual damaging strength.