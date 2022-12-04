St George Dragons great Matt Cooper reveals why he didn’t attend 2010 NRL grand final reunion

The 43-year-old posted an apology saying he didn’t want to cause any trouble

Former Dragons center Matt Cooper did not attend the 2010 Grand Final reunion

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

St. George Dragons legend Matt Cooper skipped the club’s 2010 grand final reunion, saying he would have caused trouble with a former CEO and unnamed teammate – and suggested on Twitter that next year he would reveal all about his nasty retirement.

Cooper, 43, was a key center in the 2010 premiership season, playing all 13 years of his career with the Red V club.

The Dragons’ Matt Cooper celebrates winning the 2010 NRL Grand Final with a club support officer

Playing alongside young guns Brett Morris and Darius Boyd, the 13-game Blue had great success with the Illawarra club.

But 12 years into a milestone year, Cooper chose to stay away from reunion celebrations to avoid causing trouble with former CEO Peter Doust and a mysterious team member.

“I would like to apologize to my 2010 premiership team for not attending the 10-12 year reunion. The reason I didn’t attend was I didn’t want to make a scene and ruin a special occasion! Knowing that the former CEO and a player who wasn’t even in the game would be there,” Cooper posted Twitter.

One follower replied “would have been a good opportunity to be the bigger guy and ignore said people.”

Cooper replied, writing “not if you knew what Doust did to me.”

I see a lot of people wondering why I sent that tweet, it was my only way to let the players know why I wasn’t there. With the why, it has to do with what happened to me when I retired, I’m not ready to share that right now, but the truth will come out next year. — Matt Cooper (@mattcooper44) December 3, 2022

Former St. George CEO Peter Doust (L) and coach Wayne Bennett (C) at a press conference where Bennett announced his decision to leave in 2011

Doust retired from the club in 2018 after 18 years, while Cooper retired at the end of the 2013 season, struggling with a painkiller addiction as he fell out of play.

The Australian center played 243 games with St. George and was emotional at his farewell press conference where Doust was at his side.

“He has been an important role model and above all a vivid example of our local junior development programs and an inspiration to rugby league players in our region,” Doust said at the time.

Matt Cooper waits for the ball from an offload from Jeremy Smith during the 2010 NRL Grand Final

During his career, Cooper and Doust were ostensibly close friends and had a strong working relationship, making the CEO the longest-serving club manager in NRL history.

Reportedly, Doust promised the center a job with the Dragons upon his retirement, but backed out of the deal soon after.

In October, at the Dragons’ end-of-season awards night, Cooper attacked the club’s poor culture.

Can’t believe 3 players went to the #redv awards night!!! Actually I can! The club has no loyalty and honor left. That all stopped when Wayne Bennett left,” he tweeted.

In regards to the unlimited player Cooper tweeted about, there’s room for speculation.

Dragons fans hoist an ‘Oust Doust’ sign high during the 2015 NRL season as the club began to collapse in form and management

Former Dragons CEO Peter Doust was eventually kicked out of the club – and it’s clear there’s some discontent between him and Cooper

Former Dragons center Kyle Stanley was not on the 2010 roster, but did not play in the Grand Finals.

He now has a role in the St. George’s junior pathway system with brother Chase.

Cooper made a guest appearance on Channel Seven’s Big Brother VIP following his previous stints on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice.

The ex-edge player is pursuing an MMA career and is good friends with UFC No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Alex Volkanovski.