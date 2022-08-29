Ssssstuck! Sid the 6ft-long boa constrictor escapes and becomes wedged between owner’s bedsprings 

<!–

A snake lover called the fire department after his huge orange boa constrictor escaped and got stuck between its feathers.

Bizarre photos from the incident show the six-foot snake, named Sid, trapped in the bottom of a double mattress.

Fortunately, a team from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) answered the call and retrieved the runaway snake safely without causing any injury.

The team’s tech rescue officer, Ronnie, couldn’t resist having a photo taken with the snake before handing it back to its grateful owner.

A spokesperson for the service said: ‘Animal rescues at WYFRS come in all shapes and sizes’

“Tech rescuer Ronnie had a slippery situation to attend last week when Sid the boa constrictor escaped and got trapped in the springs of his owner’s bed!

“Luckily for Sid, Ronnie was up for the job and saved the snake safely and even convinced him for a SSS selfie.”

Those on social media were quick to express their joy at the fire service’s actions, along with their disgust at the idea of ​​finding a snake at the bottom of their bed.

One wrote: ‘I would like to join the fire service… floods, fires, famine, I think I could brave them. Ssssnakes right? No, I think I’m going to be a dairy cattle.’

Another shared his admiration for the rescuers, saying: ‘Wow!! Above and beyond!!!’

While another social media user joked about the photo, “This is when you realize your boa is tailoring you for a nice meal.”