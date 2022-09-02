Sri Lanka’s deposed leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns from exile

Deposed former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to the country on Friday, an airport official said, seven weeks after fleeing amid the island’s worst economic crisis ever.

Rajapaksa was decorated with flowers by a welcome party of ministers and politicians as he disembarked at the main international airport, the official added – as a sign of his lasting influence in the Indian Ocean nation, critics say he led to his downfall .

“There was a stampede of government politicians to pick him up when he got off the plane,” the official told AFP.

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka under military escort in mid-July after unarmed crowds stormed his official residence following months of angry demonstrations blaming him for the country’s unprecedented economic crisis.

He sent his resignation from Singapore before flying on to Thailand, from where he had asked his successor Ranil Wickremesinghe to facilitate his return.

The 73-year-old leader arrived from Bangkok via Singapore on a commercial flight, ending his 52-day self-imposed exile.

“He has lived as a virtual prisoner in a Thai hotel and was eager to return,” a defense official, who declined to be named, told AFP.

“We have just created a new security department to protect him after his return,” the official added.

“The unit consists of elements of army and police commandos.”

Opposition politicians have accused Wickremesinghe of shielding the once-powerful Rajapaksa family.

Sri Lanka’s constitution guarantees bodyguards, a vehicle and housing for former presidents, including Gotabaya and his older brother and fellow ex-president Mahinda.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation ended his presidential immunity, and human rights activists said they would press for his arrest on multiple charges, including his alleged role in the 2009 murder of prominent newspaper editor Lasantha Wickrematunge.

“We welcome his decision to return so we can try him for the crimes he committed,” said Tharindu Jayawardhana, a spokesman for the Sri Lanka Young Journalists’ Association.

Rajapaksa is also facing charges in a California court for the murder of Wickrematunge and the torture of Tamil detainees at the end of the island’s traumatic civil war in 2009.

Tight security

Singapore refused to renew Rajapaksa’s short-term visa and he traveled to Thailand in August, but authorities in Bangkok ordered him not to leave his hotel for his own safety.

Rajapaksa’s youngest brother, Basil, the former finance minister, met with Wickremesinghe last month and requested protection so that the deposed leader could return.

On Friday, police deployed plainclothes officers and armed guards at a government residence assigned to Rajapaksa in Colombo before his arrival.

Security at his private home was also stepped up, officials said, adding that he was expected to visit the family home first.

Sri Lanka has faced months of shortages of crucial goods, including food, fuel and medicines, along with prolonged power outages and skyrocketing inflation after foreign exchange ran out to finance essential imports.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the island’s tourism industry, drying up remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad – both major earners of foreign exchange.

Rajapaksa, who was elected in 2019 with a promise of “vistas of prosperity and splendor,” saw his popularity plummet as hardship multiplied for the country’s 22 million residents.

His government was accused of introducing unsustainable tax cuts that pushed up public debt and exacerbated the crisis.

Wickremesinghe was elected by parliament to outsource the remainder of Rajapaksa’s tenure. Since then, he has cracked down on street protests and arrested prominent activists.

The government defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and the central bank predicts a record 8% GDP contraction this year.

After months of negotiations, the International Monetary Fund approved a $2.9 billion conditional bailout on Thursday to restore Sri Lanka’s shattered finances.

