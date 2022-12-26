Sri Lanka remembers the victims of the deadly tsunami in 2004

COLOMBO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka observed a 2-minute silence on Monday to remember the victims of the deadly 2004 tsunami.

Traffic in most parts of the island country came to a standstill as employees of public and private institutions silently remembered the victims.

The two-minute silence was observed from 9:25 a.m. to 9:27 a.m. local time, the time when massive tsunami waves swept into Sri Lanka in 2004, killing more than 30,000 people.

The tsunami was caused by a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the coast of Indonesia on December 26, 2004, with tsunami waves hitting several countries in the region.

The huge waves mainly affected the northern, southern and eastern parts of Sri Lanka, while some areas in the west suffered minor damage.

December 26 has been declared National Safety Day in Sri Lanka in commemoration of the tsunami and the government is organizing programs across the country on that day, especially in the areas worst affected by the disaster.

Since the 2004 disaster, the South Asian country has installed tsunami warning towers and conducted evacuation exercises to better prepare for similarly devastating tsunamis.