Squirming minister Chris Philp insists axing 45% tax rate to help the super rich was ‘not my idea’

A senior Chancellor of the Exchequer insisted today that the hugely unpopular decision to scrap the 45 per cent tax rate for Britain’s richest people was not his idea as the political blame game began.

Chris Philp, Kwasi Kwarteng’s deputy, was blamed for the idea to scrap the top rate of tax paid by people earning more than £150,000 in the first place when the chancellor was forced to reinstate it.

Sir. Philp, the chief secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, faced a grueling interview with Sky’s Kay Burley, who asked about reports that the policy was introduced by him during Liz Truss’s Tory leadership campaign.

‘I wouldn’t describe it as my idea, no,’ he said, adding: ‘These are broad-based discussions, lots of people are involved, the decisions are made by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. I was one of many involved in those discussions.’

But even after Mr Kwarteng announced he would keep the rate for 600,000 wealthy Britons, Mr Philp insisted there was a “strong economic case” for scrapping it.

In a round of interviews this morning, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the row over scrapping the 45p rate had “drowned” the details of a “strong package”.

Chris Philp, Kwasi Kwarteng’s deputy, was blamed for the idea to remove the top rate of tax paid by people earning more than £150,000 in the first place

He told Sky News it would help Britain’s “international competitiveness, but added: “It has become very clear over the last few days that public and parliamentary opinion does not like the idea for a number of reasons and therefore we have responded to because we are a government that listens and I think that is a good thing.’

He later told Times Radio that there would be no more changes to the economic plans Mr Kwarteng set out on Friday.

“The rest of it all goes on… I’ve agreed to it all,” he told the broadcaster.

But former pensions secretary Stephen Crabb told LBC the U-turn ‘probably doesn’t draw a whole line under the mini-budget’.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor today pulled off an extraordinary U-turn on plans to scrap the top rate of tax to head off a massive Tory rebellion.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor will no longer scrap the 45p rate for people earning more than £150,000 a year after it became clear that dozens of MPs would refuse to support the move in the Commons.

“We understand and we’ve been listening,” Mr Kwarteng wrote on Twitter. ‘It is clear that the abolition of the 45p rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.’

In a round of interviews this morning, the chancellor said the row had ‘drowned out’ the details of a ‘strong package’ – but repeatedly refused to say it had been a mistake.

Pressed on whether he had a crisis meeting with Ms Truss last night in which she instructed him to change course, Mr Kwarteng said: ‘We have been constantly talking about the budget… in terms of the 45p rate we were talking with many colleagues, we spoke with lots of people in the country.’

He refused to say the word ‘sorry’ but said: ‘There is humility and remorse… I’m happy to own it.’

Asked if he had considered resigning, Mr Kwarteng told BBC Breakfast: ‘Not at all. What I’m looking at is the growth plan.’

He also shied away when pressed on whether there could be more U-turns.

The pound rose almost a cent against the dollar to $1.12 on the news, although it drifted back down afterwards. That’s close to the level it was before the mini-budget was announced on September 23 – sending it to a record low of $1.03.

The huge shift came after Michael Gove and Grant Shapps put themselves at the forefront of the rebellion, warning the measure would be a ‘massive distraction’ and politically toxic for ordinary voters.

Only yesterday Ms Truss took to TV studios to defend the plan and deny there would be a reconsideration – although she was also accused of throwing Mr Kwarteng ‘under the bus’ by saying he had made the decision to to move on.

Chief Secretary Chris Philp was among the other ministers who had spoken enthusiastically about the proposal, insisting he would give the budget ‘9.5 out of 10’ despite the ensuing market turmoil.

Sir. Shapps had dismissed the idea as ‘politically tin-eared’, while sources claimed Mrs Truss ‘could be gone before Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘vibrant’ MPs.

Mrs Truss tweeted this morning: ‘Abolishing the 45pc rate had become a distraction from our mission to get Britain moving.

‘Our focus is now on building a high-growth economy that funds world-class public services, boosts wages and creates opportunity across the country.’

Shapps said a 45p rate cut ‘could never have worked’. ‘I sensed things moved very quickly last night. Frankly, it was inevitable, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“And I think you know the idea that you could whip everybody into line or postpone this until next spring and change the results, which was one of the proposals, a couple of the proposals yesterday, completely untrue. This could never have functioned.’

A U-turn on policy is being seen as the price to shore up Tory support for the rest of the mini-budget measures.