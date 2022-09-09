Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae signs on for male lead role in The Acolyte

<!–

Just days after Jodie Turner-Smith signed up to star in Disney Plus’s Star Wars series The Acolyte, the male lead in Lee Jung-jae has been found.

The 49-year-old Squid Game star, who is in line for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards this weekend, has landed his first major studio role through Deadline, the male lead in the new Star Wars series.

Details about his role were not released, although he will be joining both Turner-Smith and Amandla Stenberg in the highly anticipated series.

The show was first announced in April 2020, when Headland came on board to run the show.

It was described as “a female-focused series set in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.”

Disney officially announced the project in December 2020, describing The Acolyte as “a mystery thriller that takes viewers to a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark forces in the final days of the High Republic era.”

The High Republic era in Star Wars lore takes place about 200 years before the Skywalker era in the original Star Wars movies.

The High Republic era was largely a time of peace, where the Jedi order thrived and believed that the Sith had been extinct for centuries.

The Acolyte title most likely refers to The Acolyte Program, a government program designed to find Force-prone youths to become Sith Acolytes for the Galactic Empire, training under a Sith Lord.

Production on The Acolyte is slated to begin in London in late autumn, although it’s unclear when they’re looking at release.

Headland will create the series and serve as executive producer, although no further details have been given for the creative staff.

Headland is also known as a director, with both roles (Bachelorette, Sleeping With Other People) and TV (Russian Doll, Single Drunk Female) to her credit.

Lee could be the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s global sensation Squid Game.

He takes on Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

The multi-talented actor also stars and directs Hunt, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

