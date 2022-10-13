Squeamish Real Madrid stars watch on as Rudiger gets 20 stitches on horror head wound

Real Madrid have released images of defender Antonio Rudiger having his head stitched up after a nasty injury against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The injury occurred in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Rudiger dramatically topped the level of the reigning Champions League holders, denying the Ukrainian side a famous win.

Getty Rudiger collided with Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin in saving late 1-1 draw

Instagram: Toni Ruediger Rudiger says he’s OK after his nasty head-on collision in the Champions League

Rudiger was cut after a collision with goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, which left him covered in blood and his famous Los Blancos shirt a new shade of red.

In what initially seemed a worrying moment for the Germany international, fears were quickly allayed when he posted a selfie to Instagram of the flight home to Spain, with his head heavily bandaged, with the caption: “We alive.”

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m fine – thanks for all your messages.”

But now the La Liga champions have come out film material of the aftermath of the injury, with Rudiger being sutured on the treatment table.

And it’s fair to say that some of his teammates all found the process a bit squeamish.

The first to see Rudiger was David Alaba, who watched as medics attended to the former Chelsea man. The Austria international held out, rocking Rudiger’s head in his hand and even kissing his teammate on the forehead.

David Alaba entered the treatment room to check in with Rudiger

Alaba planted a huge smacker on his teammate’s forehead

Toni Kroos can’t hide his thoughts after seeing the will on Rudiger’s head

Luka Modric looked uncomfortably at the procedure

The same could not be said of compatriot Toni Kroos, who came next to check on Rudiger’s well-being. The German midfielder showed his feelings when he turned away from his teammate with an uneasy look on his face.

Luka Modric wasn’t too subtle with his thoughts either, as the former Ballon d’Or winner covered his mouth as he watched the sewing work in real time.

He heard doctors tell Rudiger to take his time after the treatment was over and like a true warrior, he got up and returned to the locker room with his teammates.

Rudiger reportedly required 20 stitches to the wound, but it is not yet known when he will be able to return to competitive action.

Real Madrid have not yet ruled out the German from Sunday’s clash with Barcelona in the first ‘El Clasico’ of the season and will almost certainly have to wear a facemask if he is deemed fit for the clash.

