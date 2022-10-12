WhatsNew2Day
Spurs vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The San Antonio Spurs (0-3) play against the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Vivint Arena

Playtime: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 0, Utah Jazz 0 (9pm ET)

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

This actually happened in 4 consecutive OKC possessions:
Poku Euro in a floating sweater
Ousmane Dieng 3
Ousmane Dieng 3
Poku tough and -1 finish on the edge
Poku and Dieng are both considered rough projects.
Both have impressed this preseason. – 21:03

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Sweater weather or T-shirts forever?
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/0qs3z9KoIW8:48 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jazz starters:
Collin Sexton
Jordan Clarkson
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jarred Vanderbilt 8:47 pm

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Keldon shares a birthday with Jazz PG Mike Conley, 35.
Conley (rest) is out tonight. – 20:44

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs appetizers, per Jazz PR:
Tre Jones
Devin Vassell
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl- 8:43 pm
Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jazz Appetizers
23 LAURI MARKKANEN
41 KELLY OLYNYK
8 JARRED VANDERBILT
00 JORDANI CLARKSON
2 COLLIN SEXTON
Traces of starters
3 KELDON JOHNSON
10 JEREMY SOCHAN
25 JACOB POELTL
24 DEVIN VASSELL
33 TRE JONES – 20:42

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Spurs start Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, rookie Jeremy Sochan and former Utah star Jakob Poeltl – 20:42

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Collin Sexton makes his first start for the Jazz. He joins Jordan Clarkson, Vanderbilt and Markkanen in the lineup for Utah – 20:41

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Starting lineups for the Spurs and Jazz (via UTA) pic.twitter.com/tn1V2CwsMq20:41

Eric Walden @trib jazz

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, of the late Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi, whose Valter’s Osteria was popular with NBA personnel: “He was a character — and a great manager, a showman, a great cook. … He was kind of an iconic figure in the good environment here in Salt Lake.’ pic.twitter.com/az3usJotMk8:23 PM

Eric Walden @trib jazz

Valter Nassi, the late founder of a Salt Lake City restaurant that has been hugely popular with visiting NBA teams over the years, was remembered by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich ahead of Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Utah Jazz. sltrib.com/sport/jazz/20…8:13 pm

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

zo nombre es: 🏀maro
#Take note pic.twitter.com/o7AJSri7sa20:08

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

More than 20 NFL scouts are expected at Rice-Eccles for USC-Utah on Saturday night, I’m told.
Large number, Clark Phillips III vs. Jordan Addison would be the main event if it comes to fruition. – 19:40

San Antonio Spurs @tracks

clock in 1665536996 281 Spurs vs Jazz Play by play highlights and reactions

#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Ci4Um6yvOM7:38 pm

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Collin Sexton starts tonight for the @Utah Jazz.
Will Hardy also said he doesn’t expect Mike to play every game this season.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/hsBWwu8Tdi19:13

San Antonio Spurs @tracks

Uvalde, thank you for welcoming us and allowing us to walk beside you. It was a weekend to remember. 🤍🖤
To continue supporting the Uvalde community, you can donate to the Sport for Healing Fund here: pic.twitter.com/FTpoqWdDYW7:00 pm

San Antonio Spurs @tracks

Pre-szn game #⃣4⃣
@Utah Jazz
1665246305 512 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions 20:00 CT
Vivint Arena
📲 Spurs App
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/o16s8Bcp5J6:11 pm

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Doug McDermott says he’s “very comfortable” coming off the bench after spending most of his career in that role, but there’s another reason he’s happy to leave the starting lineup and make it with what this season is all about for the #Spurs.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…17:52

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

hopping on @ESPN700 at 3:30 p.m., presumably to discuss the University of Utah football program. – 17:25

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

first shootaround at home
#Take note pic.twitter.com/kYIBrJ5RLk4:58 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothing

Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players who support G2 ankle sprains include Mike Conley, Ja Morant and Trae Young. The average lost time is ~7 games (~19 days) and the lost time is pretty much the same when only guards are surveyed. – 4:29 PM

Mike Conley @mconley11

Year 16 at 35, and still working like it’s day 1. I am grateful for the journey, for my family and for the opportunity to continue doing what I love 🏔🏔🏔 pic.twitter.com/FdG4ogTC2l4.14 pm

San Antonio Spurs @tracks

It’s not a birthday without a little party with your squad 🎶 pic.twitter.com/nOMaqTwK493:45 pm

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

| Communication is key
#ShootaroundInterviews | @zionsbank – 3:15 pm

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I don’t think we thought it would be this year”
Donovan Mitchell on why he was surprised that the Jazz decided to break the core.
@Vincent Goodwill| @Howard Beck| @Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/F3yDQTTFgr15:04

