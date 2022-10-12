Spurs vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The San Antonio Spurs (0-3) play against the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Vivint Arena
Playtime: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 0, Utah Jazz 0 (9pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
This actually happened in 4 consecutive OKC possessions:
Poku Euro in a floating sweater
Ousmane Dieng 3
Ousmane Dieng 3
Poku tough and -1 finish on the edge
Poku and Dieng are both considered rough projects.
Both have impressed this preseason. – 21:03
Sweater weather or T-shirts forever?
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/0qs3z9KoIW – 8:48 PM
Jazz starters:
Collin Sexton
Jordan Clarkson
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jarred Vanderbilt 8:47 pm
Keldon shares a birthday with Jazz PG Mike Conley, 35.
Conley (rest) is out tonight. – 20:44
#Spurs appetizers, per Jazz PR:
Tre Jones
Devin Vassell
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl- 8:43 pm
Jazz Appetizers
23 LAURI MARKKANEN
41 KELLY OLYNYK
8 JARRED VANDERBILT
00 JORDANI CLARKSON
2 COLLIN SEXTON
Traces of starters
3 KELDON JOHNSON
10 JEREMY SOCHAN
25 JACOB POELTL
24 DEVIN VASSELL
33 TRE JONES – 20:42
The Spurs start Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, rookie Jeremy Sochan and former Utah star Jakob Poeltl – 20:42
Collin Sexton makes his first start for the Jazz. He joins Jordan Clarkson, Vanderbilt and Markkanen in the lineup for Utah – 20:41
Starting lineups for the Spurs and Jazz (via UTA) pic.twitter.com/tn1V2CwsMq – 20:41
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, of the late Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi, whose Valter’s Osteria was popular with NBA personnel: “He was a character — and a great manager, a showman, a great cook. … He was kind of an iconic figure in the good environment here in Salt Lake.’ pic.twitter.com/az3usJotMk – 8:23 PM
Valter Nassi, the late founder of a Salt Lake City restaurant that has been hugely popular with visiting NBA teams over the years, was remembered by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich ahead of Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Utah Jazz. sltrib.com/sport/jazz/20… – 8:13 pm
More than 20 NFL scouts are expected at Rice-Eccles for USC-Utah on Saturday night, I’m told.
Large number, Clark Phillips III vs. Jordan Addison would be the main event if it comes to fruition. – 19:40
Collin Sexton starts tonight for the @Utah Jazz.
Will Hardy also said he doesn’t expect Mike to play every game this season.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/hsBWwu8Tdi – 19:13
Uvalde, thank you for welcoming us and allowing us to walk beside you. It was a weekend to remember. 🤍🖤
To continue supporting the Uvalde community, you can donate to the Sport for Healing Fund here: pic.twitter.com/FTpoqWdDYW – 7:00 pm
Pre-szn game #⃣4⃣
@Utah Jazz
20:00 CT
Vivint Arena
📲 Spurs App
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/o16s8Bcp5J – 6:11 pm
Doug McDermott says he’s “very comfortable” coming off the bench after spending most of his career in that role, but there’s another reason he’s happy to leave the starting lineup and make it with what this season is all about for the #Spurs.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 17:52
hopping on @ESPN700 at 3:30 p.m., presumably to discuss the University of Utah football program. – 17:25
#Texans Roster Moves: OL KC McDermott signed to practice squad. TE Nick Eubanks fired from the practice squad. DB Kendall Sheffield dropped from reserve/injured list. – 17:18
Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players who support G2 ankle sprains include Mike Conley, Ja Morant and Trae Young. The average lost time is ~7 games (~19 days) and the lost time is pretty much the same when only guards are surveyed. – 4:29 PM
Year 16 at 35, and still working like it’s day 1. I am grateful for the journey, for my family and for the opportunity to continue doing what I love 🏔🏔🏔 pic.twitter.com/FdG4ogTC2l – 4.14 pm
It’s not a birthday without a little party with your squad 🎶 pic.twitter.com/nOMaqTwK49 – 3:45 pm
“I don’t think we thought it would be this year”
Donovan Mitchell on why he was surprised that the Jazz decided to break the core.
@Vincent Goodwill| @Howard Beck| @Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/F3yDQTTFgr – 15:04