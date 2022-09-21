Spurs’ Ryan Sessegnon reveals summer spent with a conditioning coach to fit into Antonio Conte’s

Ryan Sessegnon’s summer spent in Portugal with a dedicated fitness coach was to keep up with Antonio Conte’s intense regime at Tottenham.

The England Under-21 international – who will play Italy in today’s friendly – has been plagued by hamstring injuries since joining Spurs three years ago.

But he has enjoyed a resurgence under the Italian and puts it down to a fortnight in the Algarve with Matchroom Boxing’s Dan Lawrence, time devoted to strengthening his core and shaping himself to fit into Conte’s energy-driven system.

“It was to make my body more robust,” he said. ‘My body can handle it a bit more when I’m tired now. That was mainly the reason I went away, to build that core strength around the body.’ Asked if he would have booked the trip if it wasn’t for Conte, Sessegnon added: ‘Yes and no. Yes, because from an injury point of view I had to.

‘But in terms of fitness it was more because of Conte. People can see that I’ve put on a little bit of muscle. I also tried to improve explosiveness.

‘The other managers I’ve had at Spurs have been a bit colder with training. With this gaffer, even though we’re doing tactical stuff, it’s still physically tough.

‘The longer runs, the hard distances – eight or nine kilometers run in training three days before games. It’s hard, but your body adapts. So when you’re on the field, it benefits you. I feel that the whole team is stronger.’

Sessegnon was injured when Conte was appointed last November and those on the treatment table still have to watch tactical sessions with the squad.

He described them as ‘long days’ but believes they provided a valuable insight into what was required to succeed under Jose Mourinho’s successor. This is made clear by the manager’s fitness trainer, Gian Piero Ventrone, who is known for his brutal exercises.

“As a team I don’t think we were really fit and he made us run a lot,” Sessegnon said. ‘I knew when I came back I had to be ready for the levels.

‘He (Ventrone) is good. It is clear that he is very good. But he’s a killer – seriously. Very intense. With the more physical players where he knows he can pressure you, he will be on you.

‘It’s probably the first time in my Spurs career that I know what to do with and without the ball in a situation where the formation is ready.’