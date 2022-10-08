Spurs practice, fair brings a bit of joy to Uvalde, Texas

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The smallest gesture can have a huge impact.

That was reaffirmed to the San Antonio Spurs when the team held an open practice and community fair in Uvalde, Texas.

It had been 137 days since an elementary school shooting happened in the small town, 140 kilometers southwest of downtown San Antonio. On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary.

The Spurs held an open training session at Uvalde High School on Saturday in support of Robb Elementary students and those affected by that tragic day.

“It’s extremely sad,” said Tre Jones, the San Antonio security guard. “We wish everyone was with us and could still enjoy this moment. We are only trying to bring joy to the families and all the children who were friends with the children who died and to help the teachers as well. We want to bring another moment of happiness into their lives and just try to put a smile on their face.”

With a transformative roster filled with young players, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich received the loudest ovation as the team took the field for a short practice session. The Spurs then literally lifted the community, lifting toddlers onto their shoulders to bring them closer to the rim for a basket.

The real height was palpable outside the court.

Monica Flores’ eldest daughter is understandably traumatized by that day’s tragedy. Her daughter was in fourth grade, the same classification as those who died. Her daughter’s classroom was right across the hall from the two adjoining rooms where the shooting took place.

“She has her moments, but we will never forget it,” Flores said. “Sudden hands, different people who look like the gunman – she saw the gunman through the window of her classroom. She’s terrified of people who look like him, not that she judges, but people have (similar looks), and it’s just scary.”

Flores’ daughter is afraid to leave her house. She is afraid of certain situations. But that was pushed aside for a few hours thanks to the Spurs.

Flores’ daughter was eagerly awaiting Saturday afternoon when she heard that the Spurs were coming to Uvalde to see her and the other children at Robb Elementary.

Dressed in the Manu Ginobili jersey that her uncle bought her a few years ago, Flores’ daughter and the public were surprised and delighted to see the guardian of the Spurs’ Hall of Fame. Now a special advisor to the Spurs, Ginobili spent the entire event signing autographs and taking photos with those in attendance.

Flores’ daughter sprinted straight to Ginobili in midfield when it was her group’s turn to take the field and meet the players.

And just as hundreds of fans have done for over a decade, Flores’ daughter beamed with delight as she posed with Ginobili.

“I’m so happy she got to experience this with Manu,” said Flores.

The feeling was mutual for the Spurs.

“It’s great for me to be able to come out here and see the kids laughing,” said San Antonio striker Keldon Johnson. “We know it’s been tough. If we can just come out here and bring a little bit of joy, it’ll be a successful day for us.”

The tragedy of May 24 is something the community of Uvalde will never get over, but they are trying to get through it.

“Tomorrow, on the field and off the field, we will fly,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Spurs Chief Impact Officer. “We’ll do the work and we’ll fly, but today, today it’s just having fun. So, on behalf of the brilliant people on the field and the brilliant people that you are, thank you for choosing to just have joy with you today.”

