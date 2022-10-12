Spurs players remind referee to brandish red card for Tuta after second yellow

Tottenham players were forced to remind the referee to wave a red card for Tuta after the Eintracht Frankfurt defender was shown a second yellow card.

The Brazilian was twice yellow carded on Wednesday evening for a couple of fouls on Heung-min Son in the group stage of the Champions League, which ended 3-2 for Spurs.

Getty The referee showed the second yellow, but the red did not come

BT Sport Rodrigo Bentancur and Emerson Royal had to remind the referee how things work

However, Spanish official Carlos del Cerro Grande apparently forgot to send the Frankfurt right-back away after his second booking.

It led to massive confusion among both sets of players and the Spurs surrounded the referee to remind him of the first foul – which happened just four minutes earlier.

Finally, after an inexplicable delay, the referee recalled to dismiss Tuta and reduce Frankfurt to ten men.

Commenting on talkSPORT, commentator Sam Matterface speculated whether Tuta actually got yellow cards before seeing red.

Two violations occurred during the second violation, with Son benefiting after the first.

Del Cerro frantically waved his yellow card, which seemed to indicate that Tuta was being punished for both cynical violations.

Getty The red card was finally shown

Graham Poll infamously waved three yellow cards before showing red at the 2006 World Cup.

Co-commentator Matt Holland said, “I’ll call him Graham!”