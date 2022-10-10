Spurs in talks with Google over Tottenham Hotspur Stadium naming rights deal

Tottenham could be set on a financial windfall with Google in talks over naming rights for the stadium.

The Spurs moved to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019 after the £1bn site was built on the site of the old White Hart Lane.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could soon have a huge brand named

Getty Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has hosted some major events such as concerts and boxing fights

GETTY Spurs chairman Levy has always been open to stadium sponsorship for the right brand

A state-of-the-art facility, widely regarded as one of the largest football stadiums in the world, has so far been used without branding, but that may now change.

Google is a household name and according to The Athletic they have had “meaningful conversations” with Tottenham about the possibility of naming the stadium after the internet search brand.

Google is one of the most valuable companies in the world and has signed a number of sporting partnerships in recent years, including a deal with the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team, while also signing commercial agreements with the NBA and the MLB in the United States. .

Daniel Levy was previously only interested in a naming deal on the condition that it was “the right brand for the right money,” but Spurs would also have a powerful pull for a company like Google.

In addition to hosting games in the Premier League and Champions League – two competitions that are widely broadcast around the world – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has also hosted regular NFL games, including one between the New York Giants and the Green Bay. Packers on Sunday.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom This includes AJ’s fight with Usyk last September

It has also hosted Rugby League and Rugby Union events as well as massive boxing events such as Anthony Joshua’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

The 62,850 capacity stadium has also hosted major concerts for acts such as Guns N’ Roses and Lady Gaga, giving Google plenty of airtime in multiple areas.