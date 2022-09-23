Spurs fans call for Son Heung-min to take over set piece duties from club mate Harry Kane

Spurs fans have heaped praise on Son Heung-min after he continued his impressive return to form by scoring a superb free-kick to earn South Korea a late draw with fellow World Cup qualifiers in Costa Rica.

Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan put the 2002 World Cup semi-finalists ahead at the Deokyang Eoulim Nuri Stadium before Costa Rica hit back twice and looked set to hold on for victory as the game entered its final stages.

But after South Korea were awarded a free-kick, Son leveled the game by smashing his set-piece into the top corner to avoid defeat in the team’s penultimate friendly ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

Son Heung-min scored a late equalizer for South Korea in a friendly against Costa Rica

The 30-year-old’s free-kick marked his third goal in his last four international appearances

In the wake of Son’s sensational set-piece, Spurs fans took to Twitter to question why the forward has not been trusted to take free-kicks at club level:

One user wondered why Harry Kane is still Tottenham’s free-kick taker: ‘If Kane ever takes a free-kick for Spurs again I want his contract cancelled’

Another added: ‘How many free kicks does he have to take for his country before Spurs let him do it for them? Love Kane but he has to step aside here.’

Spurs fans took to social media to question why Son is not the club’s free-kick taker

Another user wrote: ‘Son Heung-min just scored another world class free kick. That’s 3 straight free kick goals from him in the last few months for Korea. Tottenham need a direct free-kick taker who could score, don’t they?’

@sonslashthfc added: ‘Son Heung Min has scored a free kick goal in his last 3 games for South Korea and all of these are in different styles. Oh my word, what a player.’

The goal marks the continuation of the turnaround in fortunes for the Tottenham star.

The strike marks a continuation of Son’s return to goalscoring form following a hat-trick for Spurs

After a career-best return of 23 league goals last season, Son was criticized after enduring a difficult start to the current campaign, failing to score in his first six Premier League games.

Son’s poor form led to Antonio Conte naming the former Bayer Leverkusen man on the bench for Spurs’ clash with Leicester.

A second-half substitute, the 30-year-old would put any concerns about his form to rest with a stunning 14-minute hat-trick to secure victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.