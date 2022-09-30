Spurs destroyed Arsenal’s top-four dream last season… can Mikel Arteta rewrite the script?

Antonio Conte explained how he had started watching the All or Nothing series on Amazon documenting behind the scenes at Arsenal last season.

“Really, very interesting,” said the Tottenham boss, expanding the point to reveal his natural curiosity to learn how rival managers go about their business and tackle problems that come their way. “To be honest I haven’t watched it, but in the future I will definitely finish this documentary.”

Didn’t you finish it? Oh Antonio, you’ll love the way it ends. Conte’s face twisted into a big smile and he quickly confessed that he had indeed jumped forward to enjoy the ending.

The stakes are high for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (R) and Spurs manager Antonio Conte (L)

The final episode titled North London Forever is the one where Arsenal’s campaign implodes in four days. They crash to beat at Spurs on a Thursday night in May, trailing 3-0 and reduced to 10 men within 47 minutes as they rage against referee Paul Tierney.

Still upset, they lose their next game 2-0 at Newcastle. Four points clear of fourth with three games to play, they crumble to finish fifth behind their neighbors and fiercest rivals.

Conte’s team defeated Burnley and Norwich to secure a Champions League place.

‘Shut up and eat it,’ Arteta scolded his players in the dressing room after the defeat at St James’ Park, calling their performance ‘shameful’ and ‘unacceptable’. His players sit in heavy silence.

Spurs inquired about Gabriel Jesus, but transfer to Arsenal had already been agreed

It was in their hands. They screwed up and the disappointment was a sign of their progress after two eighth places. Progress that has continued.

Of their eight Premier League games since Newcastle, Arsenal have won seven, scored 22 goals and top the league as they once again prepare for Tottenham.

The addition of Gabriel Jesus looks inspired. Jesus was outstanding, liberated from Manchester City, adding energy and intensity up front and enabling Arteta to take his team higher up the field.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba bolstering the defence, Arsenal have pace in the back to compensate for the risk of space they leave as they push forward into the opponent’s area. “I think they are better than last season,” said Conte. “They have made good purchases, especially Jesus and Zinchenko from a club like Manchester City, two players who were used to winning. They have a winning mentality.

Arteta backs his Arsenal stars to rectify May’s North London Derby defeat

‘It is important. I see they have improved the level. Not only the quality, but also the mentality.’

There is always a sense of subtext when Conte speaks. He would have liked to sign Jesus and Tottenham made inquiries but the transfer to Arsenal had already been agreed.

He would love to take over title winners from City’s side, the strongest side in the country in his eyes, but Spurs ended up spending their millions on promising players from Everton and Brighton.

Even as Conte this week dismissed the theory that he might want a return to Juventus, with his most convincing commitment to a long-term future in north London, his gushing praise for Arsenal’s confidence in Arteta came with a dash of coded message to his own chairman Daniel Levy.

Arsenal imploded during last season’s 3-0 defeat to Spurs, leading to a scorching string of results

“It’s always very important to go together, the coach and the club,” said Conte. ‘To build something important you have to go together, have a good relationship.

“The manager must have a good explanation to the club with every decision he makes. Why he wants this player and not that player. It’s good that the manager shows the vision, and then the club has to agree.

“If you have a good relationship, a good link between the manager and the club, you have a much better future than the present.”

However, Conte will see Arsenal as prey. Like their North London rivals, the Spurs are better than when the teams met five months ago. Also closer to their manager’s vision. Wider, rougher, more streetwise. Bigger, more physical. More menacing because of that.

Without being particularly easy on the eye, they have been undefeated since April. Just two points behind Arsenal, Spurs would go to the top with a win, at least until the Manchester derby tomorrow.

Conte is annoyed by the accusation, but his team is most dangerous when they sit deep, grant possession and counterattack with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

They can be direct and clinical, and the Spurs boss may not be too upset as Arsenal go into this derby full of confidence, determined to show how good they are, determined to avenge that damaging defeat in May.

All that and more promises to make this a fascinating derby in North London. As much a test of Arsenal’s maturity and know-how as of their quality.

Despite their progress, they have been undone in their only big test of the season, at Manchester United. This is the next examination of their top four credentials.

Have they learned a lesson from Old Trafford? Are they ready for this beautiful start to evolve into something like a title challenge? Tottenham? Will the final episode be different this time?