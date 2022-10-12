Spurs and Kane’s rollercoaster night ends in relief as Son ‘magic’ spares Dier blushes

Tottenham topped Group D on Wednesday with a dramatic 3-2 win over ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt – and they were sweating.

Spurs were bottom of the group after a mistake by Eric Dier allowed Frankfurt to take the lead, before Heung-min Son and Harry Kane turned things around in the 28th minute and had Antonio Conte’s men on top.

Getty It was a night of two penalties for Kane and Son was the hero

Another blast from Son before half time seemed to secure the points, as did a red card for Frankfurt defender Tuta, but that was not the case.

Faride Alidou pulled one back with three minutes to go, forcing departing Spurs fans to return to their seats.

Those who did would have been left fingernailed as Bryan Gil won a penalty, Kane missed it despite his earlier goal, and Frankfurt turned the pressure up to a tense climax.

But the roller coaster ended in a win for Spurs.

It all started when Dier picked a terrible moment to let out a cry.

A firm tap by the Englishman in his own penalty area led to a simple opener by Daichi Kamada in the 14th minute.

Getty There was nowhere to hide from Dier, but his teammates would soon ransom him

UCL Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt LIVE RESPONSE: Spurs top group after Son ‘magic’ and Kane pen

LIVE Rangers 1-7 Liverpool LIVE RESPONSE: Salah takes hat-trick of SIX MINUTES, Gers out

Wow Salah scores triple and Firmino stays in shape while Liverpool scored seven goals at Rangers

FUNNY Bellingham loves Carragher and Richards’ rendition of ‘Hey Jude’ after Dortmund goal

team Henry rips Mbappe’s hair over PSG’s attitude and gives France star advice

concern Chelsea and England sweat on James after Walker and Alexander-Arnold injuries







Ex-Premier League midfielder Matt Holland said: “What a mess, what a mess from Spurs! Dier is totally unaware.”

Tottenham were briefly at the bottom of the group, but luckily for Spurs and England Kane is very much in his game.

The Three Lions captain equalized for Son just six minutes later and in the 28th minute Kane had won and converted a penalty to put his side ahead.

Suddenly Tottenham were in the lead of their group and Son gave them a two-goal tie in the 36th minute with a bit of magic.

Holland said, “Sometimes you just have to stand and admire a piece of magic.

‘Son takes care of this as neatly as you like. It’s past the keeper in a flash. That’s one and a half meters.”

In a bizarre moment, Tuta waved two yellow cards before the Spurs players reminded the referee to show red in the second half.

But the game was far from over – and Tottenham will be relieved they didn’t lose a crucial three points after Alidou’s late goal and Kane’s stoppage time from the spot.