Sprinkle CARROTS on your children's Kellogg's: Latest advice warns kids not eating enough vegetables

Grating carrot into porridge or adding spinach to a morning smoothie might sound a bit unappetizing.

But ideas like this could help parents incorporate vegetables into their children’s breakfasts, researchers say.

They say most children don’t eat enough vegetables and there is ‘no reason’ to exclude foods like peppers or cucumbers from our morning meals.

The team from Loughborough University said research suggests a vegetable-rich diet in childhood is associated with a lower risk of disease in adulthood.

In a paper published in the journal Public Health Nutrition, they wrote: ‘Vegetable consumption is crucial for children’s health and development. However, in many Western countries, most children do not eat sufficient amounts of vegetables and consume many energy-dense and sugary foods.

“To solve this important public health problem, it is necessary to think ‘outside the box.’

In the UK, fewer than one in five children eat their recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day. Worryingly, a third of children aged five to ten eat less than one serving of vegetables a day.

The researchers added: ‘Through a process of repetition and reinforcement, vegetable consumption is often associated with midday and evening meals and with snacks, but vegetables are rarely associated with and consumed at breakfast. However, there is no nutritional, physiological or medical reason why children should not be routinely offered vegetables for breakfast.’

They said that children should learn early on that vegetables can be eaten at any meal, and that parents or carers can begin to facilitate this by repeatedly offering vegetables at breakfast and setting a good example by eating them themselves.

Lead author Dr. Chris McLeod said: ‘Vegetables can be incorporated into a child’s breakfast in many ways depending on their age.

‘They can either be included in foods such as in an omelette with mushrooms and peppers, in a smoothie by adding spinach or in porridge by adding grated carrot.

‘They could also be added as a side dish to a main meal for breakfast, for example some cucumber sticks, mushrooms or sugar snap peas alongside their regular food. At the end of the day, any food can be eaten at any time of day – it’s just our learned social norms that make us believe that certain foods are ‘breakfast food’ and others are not.’

He added: ‘Vegetables tend to be vitamin- and mineral-rich, low-calorie foods, which means that in terms of health and weight maintenance, they give children value for money.’