Springwatch’s Kate Humble, 53, claims not having children is the secret to her happy marriage

Kate Humble has claimed that not having children is the secret to her long and happy marriage.

The 53-year-old presenter married TV producer Ludo Graham, 61, in 1992 and revealed that having children has given them both room to grow over the years.

The Springwatch star also claimed that the couple could feel “liberated” during their 30-year marriage.

She said Women’s Weekly magazine: ‘I think if you don’t have them, you get a liberation that parents don’t have.

‘You grow and change a lot in 30 years, and in many ways we’ve had the space to let each other do that.

‘We don’t have high expectations of each other either. I don’t expect him to be the breadwinner; he doesn’t expect me to be the mother.’

Earlier this year, Kate admitted that she was tired of being asked to justify her decision not to have children. She said it was outrageous that women were given judgment for their choice to remain childless.

Kate told Good housekeeping magazine: ‘I am amazed that women are still being asked to justify the choice.’

She added that now that she is older, however, she is much less concerned about what other people think.

Kate commented, “That allows you to try things. As if it’s not the end of the world if it doesn’t work out. When you’re 20, that’s important. When you’re 50, no more.’

In 2016, Kate spoke about publicly disclosing her decision not to have children after realizing when she was only 14 that she didn’t want to be a mother.

She said of Lorraine: ‘I knew very early on that I didn’t want children, so I thought I’m just going to say it. I don’t think it’s anyone’s business, but I think it’s just easier if I just come out and say “I don’t want them, I never wanted them”.

“I know it sounds awful, but that’s how I feel. But it was great, the response, [there were] so many women who say ‘thanks for expressing what we feel’ through social media and in the newspapers because so many people don’t want children.’