Spring cleaning tips: Chantel Mila on how to fold linen perfectly

An Australian mum has wowed thousands with her simple method of folding bedding into space-saving ‘packages’.

Chantel Mila, who goes by Mama Mila on TikTok and Instagram, said her easy fold helps ‘save space, reduce allergens and neatly fold your sets into bundles’.

The Melbourne mum can fit a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases in her bed linen.

1. The assembly layer

Many have complained about the difficulty of folding a sheet correctly, but Mila’s simple method only takes a few seconds and avoids a crumpled mess.

The mother first laid the sheet on a flat surface with the elastic side up and smoothed it out.

She then placed the bottom corners of the sheet into the top corners and folded the left corner into the right so that the final shape was a large rectangle.

Next, she simply folded the top and bottom inwards and followed suit with the sides until the sheet was a small rectangle.

2. The flat layer

Although it’s much easier to fold a flat sheet, Mila suggested following the same measurements as the sheet so it’s easier to fit into the bundle of bedding.

She then placed the folded flat sheet on top of the comforter and began working on the pillowcase.

Although it’s much easier to fold a flat sheet, Mila suggested following the same dimensions as the sheet so it’s easier to fit into the bundle of bedding.

3. Pillowcases

The first pillowcase is simple: Mila folded it into a small rectangle and placed it on top of her linen stack.

For the second pillowcase, Mom began by turning it inside out and tucking her bundle of sheets into the opening.

She pushed the pieces to the far end of the pillowcase and folded it in half.

“I use the pillow flap to secure the bundle well,” she said at last.

For the second pillowcase, Mom began by turning it inside out and inserting her bundle of sheets into the opening

Many have complained about the work involved in folding bedding correctly, but Mila’s simple method only takes a few minutes and avoids a crumpled mess

Thousands who watched the video were impressed by the foolproof method, writing comments such as ‘this is a game changer’ and ‘amazing’.

‘Finally a way to fold sheets! Thanks a lot for the tip,’ one woman wrote.

‘Perfect!’ sounded another. ‘Pillow covers from the inside out with the label trick is next level good.’