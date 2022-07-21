Spread betting: how will the ECB’s new bond-buying tool work?

Christine Lagarde on Thursday declared a “quite historic moment” after European Central Bank rate setters unanimously agreed to create a bond-buying tool.

By giving itself the power to buy unlimited amounts of bonds from any country it believes is suffering an increase in its borrowing costs above levels justified by economic fundamentals, the ECB has addressed a major vulnerability that policymakers of the European Union have identified. eurozone since a debt crisis nearly tore apart the single currency ten years ago.

The idea of ​​tackling large gaps in member countries’ borrowing costs was initially glaringly received by officials in frugal countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, who feared that the central bank would encourage debauchery among weaker countries and could get directly too close to it. financing governments — a practice illegal under EU law.

Ultimately, officials were rushed to finalize the new instrument faster than they would have liked by a sell-off in the Italian bond market, which deepened this week after the country’s prime minister and former ECB president Mario Draghi resigned, leading to a widening spread between Rome and Berlin debt yields.

How did the ECB come to an agreement?

Lagarde said it was “grateful” when all 25 board members supported the creation of the Transmission Protection Instrument, or TPI – an instrument she said would be “critical to properly transmit our monetary policy going forward”.

Analysts suspect a classic European compromise has been reached, in which the aggressive members of the ECB council managed to push for a more-than-expected interest rate hike of half a percentage point in exchange for their support for the TPI.

“It looks like a big bargain,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at German investment bank Berenberg. “The proverbial hawks of the ECB prevailed with their demand for a rate of 50 basis points instead of 25 basis points. [rise] Today; the pigeons were given a new line of defense against an excessive widening of interest rate spreads within the eurozone.”

How will the tool work?

The ECB said it would primarily buy government bonds with maturities between one and ten years from countries that “experience a deterioration in funding conditions not justified by country-specific fundamentals”. What that means in plain English is that policymakers can respond to any market pressures on member states – except those caused by changes in the economic outlook. As part of this, it could also consider buying “if appropriate” private sector securities.

There are very few limits on the scale of these purchases – their size will “depend on the severity of the risks” and not on a pre-agreed limit. Lagarde said the ECB’s Governing Council would decide when to use the new tools “at its discretion” and without “reliance on anyone”.

The ECB claimed that any bond purchases made under the scheme would not inflate their value balance sheet of €9 trillionbut it was vague as to how exactly this could be done.

Are there conditions attached?

The ECB’s previous government bond purchases have been repeatedly challenged in the German constitutional court and there are almost certainly similar measures against its latest plan. In order to protect itself, the ECB has attached some relatively light conditions to the new instrument.

All 19 eurozone countries are automatically eligible for the instrument, as long as they do not violate EU fiscal rules and meet the conditions attached to the EU’s recovery fund. The ECB will also assess whether the “government debt trajectory” is sustainable and whether it has “sound and sustainable macroeconomic policies”.

Before activating the new tool, Lagarde said the council would assess “market and transmission indicators,” such as the cost of borrowing for governments and businesses, to determine whether the impact of its monetary policy decisions had the desired impact across the region. and would then assess whether buying bonds would be “proportionate” in pursuing its 2 percent inflation target.

Will this help Italy?

Most analysts do not believe that the ECB’s new instrument will be of much use if Rome falls into a deep, self-inflicted political crisis, for example if a new government refuses to implement the structural reforms agreed as part of the EU recovery fund .

When asked about Italy, Lagarde said: “Political matters are for the democratic process of any Member State and that is certainly the case for the country you refer to.” She added that “differences in local funding may legitimately arise”, suggesting the ECB would not intervene if it believed investors were responding to justified concerns about the direction of Italy’s economic policy.

If Italian bond yields were to rise steadily “amid lingering uncertainty over the election results, the ECB could decide not to activate the TPI,” said Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management.