Spotlight on India’s death bowling as Australia look to seal series

Large picture

At this point, the Indian cricket team’s situation mirrors life: as soon as you overcome one challenge, the next one pops up.

After India successfully sorted their batting, with their top order now looking for boundaries immediately, they would have thought it was time to breathe easy. But of late, their death bowling has started to give them a headache.

Since January 2022, 33 bowlers have bowled 20 or more overs at the death in T20 cricket. Among them, Harshal Patel (10.45) has the tenth worst economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is somewhere in the middle with 9.54.

In the first match of the ongoing series, India posted 208 for 6, their highest T20I total against Australia. During their chase, Australia needed 55 from the last four overs but ended the match with four balls left in the bank.

Yes, the Mohali pitch was flat, the outfield was lightning fast and the boundaries small, but there was hardly any dew. If India did not have the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Australia were also without David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

However, India have solutions in sight for the T20 World Cup, if not this series. Once Bumrah returns, that should solve half the problem. And while Arshdeep Singh is not in the squad for the Australia series, he may be tried in place of Harshal during South Africa’s T20I. With a death economy of 7.16, Arshdeep is third in the aforementioned list.

Australia, meanwhile, will be pleased that their captain Aaron Finch is showing signs of a return to form after a miserable time in ODIs this year. He took on Bhuvneshwar in the powerplay and smashed him with 22 off two overs to set the tone. Among other positives, Steven Smith, batting at No.3 for the first time since October last year, hit a 24-ball 35 and Matthew Wade once again demonstrated his skills with an unbeaten 45 off 21 balls.

The visitors will look to seal the series in Nagpur itself, which will be another big boost in the absence of many first-choice players.

Form guide

India LWLLW (Last Five Completed T20Is, Latest First)

Australia WWWW

In the limelight

With Bumrah playing just three of India’s 27 T20Is this year, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been their regular death bowler. However, the last few games have put his role under the scanner. In the Super 4 match against Pakistan at the Asia Cup, India were favorites before he went for 19 in the penultimate over of the chase. In the first T20I against Australia, he conceded 15 each in the 17th and 19th overs. Should India look to get him out of the 16th over?

Before this series, Cameron Green had never opened in any form of senior cricket. But he smashed four boundaries in the first four balls he faced in the first T20I and finished with 61 off 30 balls to win the Player-of-the-Match award. Green is not part of Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, but if a batting slot opens up, the selectors will know who to call. Friday will be another opportunity to further stake his claim.

Keep news

If fully fit, Bumrah should replace Umesh Yadav for India. The hosts could also consider bringing in R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal.

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah/ Umesh Yadav, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal/R Ashwin

Australia are likely to be unchanged, with Kane Richardson, who missed the first T20I due to a minor side niggle, still unavailable. If they decide to rest one of Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott could come in.

Australia (probable): 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 15 runs each in the 17th and 19th overs against Australia in the first T20I•BCCI

Stand and conditions

Bowlers can expect a better outing in Nagpur than they had in Mohali. Across 12 T20Is at this venue, the average first-innings total has been 151. The last international match here was an India vs Bangladesh T20I in 2019, where Deepak Chahar registered figures of 6 for 7.

India’s practice session on Thursday was canceled due to rain. Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a temperature of around 25°C.

Statistics and trivia

Nine of the 12 T20Is in Nagpur have been won by the team strike first.

Only 45 runs separate Rohit Sharma (3631) and Virat Kohli (3586), the top two run-getters in T20Is.

Bhuvneshwar and Chahal have 84 T20I wickets each – the most for India in the format.

Hazlewood is twice short of 50 T20I wickets. If he gets there on Friday, in what will be his 32nd T20I, he will better Mitchell Starc’s Australian record of 40 matches.

Quotes

“I don’t hit the nets much, I train separately, but whatever I have faced, I can say that Harshal Patel’s slower balls and his other variations are very deceptive. He has worked really hard on it. He has just come back from an injury, so let’s give him some benefit from it.”

Suryakumar Yadav on if picking Harshal’s slower balls has become easier

“Having some good experience playing in India, finishing matches, understanding how it flows and how to play or when it kind of lines up in front of you. There can be an advantage to batting at number two in Indian conditions. It was a good experience, IPL, to have drawn on the second night out there in the middle.”

Tim David on his IPL experience coming in handy