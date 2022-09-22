Spotlight on India’s death bowling as Australia look to seal series
At this point, the Indian cricket team’s situation mirrors life: as soon as you overcome one challenge, the next one pops up.
After India successfully sorted their batting, with their top order now looking for boundaries immediately, they would have thought it was time to breathe easy. But of late, their death bowling has started to give them a headache.
Since January 2022, 33 bowlers have bowled 20 or more overs at the death in T20 cricket. Among them, Harshal Patel (10.45) has the tenth worst economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is somewhere in the middle with 9.54.
In the first match of the ongoing series, India posted 208 for 6, their highest T20I total against Australia. During their chase, Australia needed 55 from the last four overs but ended the match with four balls left in the bank.
Yes, the Mohali pitch was flat, the outfield was lightning fast and the boundaries small, but there was hardly any dew. If India did not have the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Australia were also without David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.
However, India have solutions in sight for the T20 World Cup, if not this series. Once Bumrah returns, that should solve half the problem. And while Arshdeep Singh is not in the squad for the Australia series, he may be tried in place of Harshal during South Africa’s T20I. With a death economy of 7.16, Arshdeep is third in the aforementioned list.
Australia, meanwhile, will be pleased that their captain Aaron Finch is showing signs of a return to form after a miserable time in ODIs this year. He took on Bhuvneshwar in the powerplay and smashed him with 22 off two overs to set the tone. Among other positives, Steven Smith, batting at No.3 for the first time since October last year, hit a 24-ball 35 and Matthew Wade once again demonstrated his skills with an unbeaten 45 off 21 balls.
The visitors will look to seal the series in Nagpur itself, which will be another big boost in the absence of many first-choice players.
Form guide
India LWLLW (Last Five Completed T20Is, Latest First)
Australia WWWW
In the limelight
If fully fit, Bumrah should replace Umesh Yadav for India. The hosts could also consider bringing in R Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal.
India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah/ Umesh Yadav, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal/R Ashwin
Australia are likely to be unchanged, with Kane Richardson, who missed the first T20I due to a minor side niggle, still unavailable. If they decide to rest one of Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott could come in.
Australia (probable): 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Cameron Green, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Stand and conditions
India’s practice session on Thursday was canceled due to rain. Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a temperature of around 25°C.
Statistics and trivia
- Nine of the 12 T20Is in Nagpur have been won by the team strike first.
- Only 45 runs separate Rohit Sharma (3631) and Virat Kohli (3586), the top two run-getters in T20Is.
- Bhuvneshwar and Chahal have 84 T20I wickets each – the most for India in the format.
- Hazlewood is twice short of 50 T20I wickets. If he gets there on Friday, in what will be his 32nd T20I, he will better Mitchell Starc’s Australian record of 40 matches.
Quotes
“I don’t hit the nets much, I train separately, but whatever I have faced, I can say that Harshal Patel’s slower balls and his other variations are very deceptive. He has worked really hard on it. He has just come back from an injury, so let’s give him some benefit from it.”
Suryakumar Yadav on if picking Harshal’s slower balls has become easier
“Having some good experience playing in India, finishing matches, understanding how it flows and how to play or when it kind of lines up in front of you. There can be an advantage to batting at number two in Indian conditions. It was a good experience, IPL, to have drawn on the second night out there in the middle.”
Tim David on his IPL experience coming in handy
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo