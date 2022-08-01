Spotify’s paying customers will soon get separate play and shuffle buttons

Spotify completely separates its play and shuffle buttons — but only for Premium subscribers. Today, the company announced it will begin rolling out separate buttons for the two functions, which will replace the combined play/shuffle button that currently sits at the top of playlists and artist pages. The change is expected to affect Android and iOS devices “in the coming weeks.”

“With this new change, you can choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want,” Spotify wrote on his blog. “Whether you like the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered.”

Spotify’s penchant for shuffling songs has sometimes sparked the frustration of artists who want their albums to be heard in their original order. “We don’t make albums with such care and have not thought about our track list for no reason,” Adele tweeted last year. This led Spotify to display the default play button on album pages instead of the play/shuffle combo by default. Now Spotify Premium customers see individual buttons throughout the app. “From the moment you hit Spotify, you decide the way you want to hear your favorite playlists or that new album you’re obsessed with,” the company wrote.

It seems a bit ridiculous that Spotify now uses buttons and the UI as a distinction between the free and paid offerings of the service, but here we are. Unfortunately, you still can’t play or shuffle Spotify HiFi tracks. It’s now been nearly 18 months since Spotify announced its lossless quality streaming tier, and the company has yet to roll it out to subscribers. And no, I will never stop.