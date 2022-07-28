Spotify’s Friends Mix is like an auto-generated mixtape from your pals

Spotify has announced a new way to mix and match music on its service with your friends. To be new Friends Mix playlist type aims to take you out of your comfort zone with songs your friends have been listening to. unlike to blendone of the other personalized playlist types that puts a few of your recent favorites together with a friend’s, Friends Mix is ​​meant to be a big mixtape full of recommendations that all your friends would give you.

This new type of playlist is available worldwide to premium Spotify subscribers and to those who use the free offering, although it is currently limited to the iOS and desktop apps (I think Spotify has decided that Android users have no friends). To actually see a Friends Mix in your Made For You hub on the Spotify dashboard, you must first have created three Blend playlists for two people.

Even as services like Spotify keep tweaking algorithms to improve discoverability based on your past listening habits, sometimes there’s no better way to find music you like than relying on a friend’s recommendations. But then again, I’m not so sure my friends would be particularly excited if they saw a playlist full of . would find my most listened to songs leave.