Spotify Wrapped drops but Apple Music Replay fans have it trending

Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped, allowing users to check out their most listened to music of 2022.

The annual feature reveals the songs, albums, artists and podcasts you’ve played the most over the past year, as well as the top songs from Spotify’s 456 million total users.

But rival Apple Music Replay is also trending now as fans of that platform enjoy what it has to offer as a look back at their year.

So which one is better?

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is described by Spotify as “a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your year.”

It gives users visual summaries of the music and podcasts they’ve listened to the most each year.

Spotify Wrapped started in December 2016 and has been promoted by Spotify every year since then.

Wrapped is just a marketing campaign meant to promote Spotify, but it has gained popularity among users who love to show off their fashionable music taste.

Its release around the beginning of December each year has been correlated with a boost to Spotify’s app store ranking, so the Swedish streaming giant is doing everything it can to add to the hype ahead of time.

What is Apple Music Replay?

This year, Apple Music launched a revamped 2022 experience.

It allows subscribers to see their top artists, songs, albums and more, including a Stories-style highlights of a user’s listening history from 2022.

People can also see if they’re in the top 100 listeners for a particular artist or genre.

“When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to evolve the experience and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Apple Music and Beats.

“The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really nice to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments.”

Apple Music listeners can continue to monitor Replay until December 31 to see if their listening patterns evolve before the start of 2023.

Once the new year begins, they can continue to listen on Apple Music to discover and share new insights for 2023 every week.

What distinguishes the two?

How to share your Spotify Wrapped Open the Spotify app on your smartphone At the top, tap Packaged Tap through to see your top songs, artists, albums and podcasts If you see one you’d like to share, tap the share icon at the bottom of the screen You get the option to share on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or TikTok

Spotify says it has about 195 million paying subscribers and another 261 million using the free ad-supported version, while Apple Music’s paid subscriber base is estimated to be around 88 million.

Apple Music’s revamp, which includes the ability to see if a person is in the top 100 listeners for a specific artist or genre, is similar to Spotify’s Wrapped functionality.

This notifies users if they are in the highest listener percentage for a particular artist.

Replay is still only accessible over the web, but the feature is now more akin to Spotify Wrapped and its interactive nature.

Where the former differs is that users can continue to monitor Replay until December 31st to see if their listening patterns develop before the start of 2023.

Replay will continue to evolve through the end of the year, while Wrapped will not.

The redesigned Replay also allows users to share their listening habits for 2022 on social media, again following in the footsteps of Spotify Wrapped.

That is one of the features that made the latter so popular.

So what’s better?

Difficult decision. A lot of what they do is similar, so for many it will have to do with the platform they use the most and call home. But it’s clear that with Apple Music’s revamp, it’s trying to emulate much of what made Spotify successful.

The UK’s most streamed music

In the UK, ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles is the most played song of 2022, with almost 97 million streams.

Styles is joined in the top five by Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’, which received over 63 million streams in the UK.

The song was originally released in 1986, but it gained huge popularity thanks to its appearance in Netflix’s latest series ‘Stranger Things’.

Worldwide, the song’s streams jumped more than 8,700 percent the spring of the series’ release.

It was also one of the most streamed “throwback songs” (songs released more than 20 years ago), along with Coldplay’s “Yellow” and Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady.”