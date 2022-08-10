Spotify tests selling concert tickets directly to fans

Spotify is testing a new website to sell concert tickets directly to fans, such as first reported by Music Ally. The website, dubbed Spotify Ticketscurrently has a limited selection of upcoming concerts in the US for participating artists such as Limbeck, Tokimonsta and Annie DiRusso.

Spotify is already partnering with Ticketmaster, Eventbrite and See Tickets to sell tickets via his new Live Events Feed, where you can browse nearby shows and purchase tickets through a third party. However, the new Spotify Tickets site eliminates the middleman and lets you buy tickets through Spotify itself.

“At Spotify, we regularly test new products and ideas to improve our user experience. Some of those ultimately pave the way for our broader user experience and others only serve as important lessons,” Spotify spokesman Carling Farley said in a statement. The edge. “Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share about future plans at this time.”

As stated on the Spotify Tickets support page, you need to create a Spotify account to buy tickets, and it seems that printable tickets (or tickets by mail) aren’t supported yet. Spotify says you’ll need to show your email confirmation and valid ID at the venue box office to pick up your tickets.

TikTok is taking similar steps to help artists promote live events. Earlier this month, the service announced a partnership with Ticketmaster that will allow users to purchase tickets to see Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Usher, and the WWE from within the app. It is rumored that TikTok is also working on a dedicated music streaming app that could compete with Spotify and Apple Music, as it filed for a trademark for TikTok Music in May.