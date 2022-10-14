Spotify survey hints at $19.99 “Platinum” plan that would include HiFi streaming

Is Spotify’s long-delayed HiFi streaming tier finally making its debut? A survey submitted to at least one user suggests the company hasn’t forgotten, and HiFi could be packaged in a new, more expensive “Platinum” plan that would have other benefits.

About on Reddit, a former Spotify subscriber shared screenshots of a survey they recently had to fill out. The questionnaire asked whether they would reconnect/switch to the service based on new subscription levels. The usual free and individual options are shown, but the survey also lists a $19.99 platinum tier that would carry over the standard paid benefits while adding HiFi and additional features called Studio Sound, Headphone Tuner, Audio Insights, Library Pro and Playlist Pro. The new plan would also limit ad breaks for Spotify’s library of original podcasts.

I messaged the Reddit user who completed the survey, who shared more details about what it entailed. The survey showed different versions of the Platinum plan. In one case, it also included access to audiobooks, which Spotify started selling in September. That theoretical plan pushed the price up further.

Spotify HiFi was originally announced in February 2021, and at the time the company claimed it would be rolled out late last year. That never happened, and Spotify has since gone radio silent on the status of the feature, refusing to provide any substantial updates.

Spotify seems determined to charge extra for HiFi

In the meantime, Apple has brought high-resolution lossless audio to Apple Music at no extra cost. Some believe this move caught Spotify off guard — it’s possible the company originally hoped to charge extra for premium sound — and led to HiFi being delayed. The survey’s idea of ​​splitting HiFi into a more expensive plan would support that theory. Amazon Music now also includes lossless streaming in its standard subscription.

As for the other features mentioned in the survey, “Studio Sound” could potentially be Spotify’s branding for immersive Dolby Atmos/360 Reality audio, but I’m just spitting on that. It also appears that the company may reserve advanced library and playlist functionality exclusively for the Platinum tier. What would that look like? Better organization? Smart playlists? Are those bonuses attractive enough to pay more for? Hopefully we’ll know all the details soon enough.