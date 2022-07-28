Spotify paid $123 million for audiobook company Findaway

Spotify’s purchase of Findaway, a platform that allows users to create, distribute and monetize their own audiobooks, cost €117 million, or about $123 million USD, the company announced today. Findaway will provide the infrastructure for what will become the third pillar of Spotify’s business. The streaming service first announced the acquisition last November.

“We believe that audiobooks, in their many different forms, will be a huge opportunity,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told investors at a presentation last month. “And just like we’ve done in podcasting, expect us to play to win.”

Audiobook features coming “quite soon”

Spotify’s acquisition of Findaway is reminiscent of when it bought Anchor in 2019. Like Anchor, Findaway is focused on DIY content and could potentially bring a whole new category of creators to the streamer. Fittingly, Spotify’s audiobook business operates under Nir Zicherman, co-founder of Anchor.

Audiobook functionality will arrive “quite soon” in Spotify, Ek said on Wednesday. Executives have indicated that the service will operate differently from the dominant player in the industry, Amazon’s Audible. Audible subscribers pay $14.95 per month for one credit per month, with one credit worth one book. It’s unclear if premium subscribers will have unlimited access to audiobooks, but content and ad business chief Dawn Ostroff indicated last month that there will be an ad-supported tier.

Ek is confident that audiobooks will deliver the kind of income investors are looking for, with profit margins exceeding 40 percent. With Findaway’s nine-figure price tag, hopefully he’ll be right. Investors are disappointed with the company’s large investments in podcasting still have to pay.

Spotify also revealed the price tag of a number of other major acquisitions today. Podsights and Chartable together cost the company €83 million (about $94 million USD at the time), and Sonantic cost the company €91 million (about $96 million USD). However, there is no price tag for Heardle yet.