Spotify offers three months free to new Premium subscribers

Spotify offers three free months of service for new Spotify Premium users. The three-month offer is available to new individual and student subscribers, while new Spotify Duo and family subscribers can receive one free month. The offer isn’t available to former Premium members, but Spotify is giving those who canceled before July 15 a chance to renew their subscription at a hefty discount, receiving their first three months for $9.99.

The new offer is valid for users through Sunday, September 11. After the three-month trial period is over, subscribers who took advantage of the deal will be charged the regular price for the subscription. Interested parties can register via Spotify.com/Premium.

This latest deal could help Spotify continue to see a boost to its growing subscriber base as the company delays hiring amid concerns about the economy. The number rose to 188 million in the company’s second quarter, compared to the 182 million subscribers Spotify reported in the first quarter.

Spotify has also recently added some new features. The company is now giving its paying subscribers a separate play and shuffle button. The company also began introducing a redesign that helps separate podcasts and music. However, there is still no sign of Spotify HiFi.