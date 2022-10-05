Spotify is ramping up its efforts to find misinformation in podcasts

Spotify acquires Kinzen, a startup that specializes in using machine learning to analyze content and report potentially harmful statements to human moderators. In a press releaseSpotify says the acquisition is intended to provide “a safe, enjoyable experience on our platform around the world,” even as it ramps up its focus on user-generated podcasts and audiobooks, which may contain misinformation or other violations of Spotify’s policies. .

Spotify has already partnered with Kinzen, claiming it has been working with the company since 2020 and that the startup’s technology has “been critical to improving our approach to platform security.” According to Kinzen’s site, its technology is able to analyze audio content in different languages ​​and uses data from the internet and human experts to find out whether certain claims are harmful. (It even claims to be able to recognize dog whistles, seemingly harmless phrases that actually refer to something with a darker meaning.)

Spotify has mountains of user-generated audio and it’s hard to catch all the rule breakers

Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s global head of public affairs quoted in his press release, says bringing Kinzen in-house will improve the company’s ability to “detect and address malicious content, and most importantly, in a way that takes better account of the local context.”

As my colleague Ariel Shapiro has pointed out, the company has spent the past few years consulting with experts and establishing advisory boards in an effort to figure out content moderation, especially after it bought DIY podcasting platform Anchor in 2019. Spotify says that more than a million podcasts were added to its service by “independent creators” last year — a monstrous amount of audio content that it really doesn’t have much oversight over.

Spotify has not been able to avoid controversy, even with content to which it has a direct connection – the public debate over what people like Joe Rogan are saying about Spotify-exclusive podcasts is a perfect example of that. And if there are issues that crop up in that comparatively small amount of content, just imagine what could be lurking undetected in some of those million-plus podcasts.