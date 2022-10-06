Spotify is axing 11 original podcasts

Spotify cancels 11 of its original podcasts from in-house studios Gimlet and Parcast. Being among the shows ending How to save a planet?, crime showand Medical murdersaccording to Spotify spokesperson Gray Munford.

Other shows that will end over the next month include: Every little thing from Gimlet and Female criminals, Crimes of passion, Dictator, Mythology, haunted placesand Urban Legends from Parcast. Parquet’s Horoscope today will end in Q2 2023. Less than 5 percent of Spotify’s staff on original podcasts will be laid off or reassigned to new shows, according to Munford. The Ringer and Spotify Studios are not affected.

The news comes in the wake of significant staff changes at Spotify. Gimlet director Lydia Polgreen left the studio this summer, and Parcast founder Max Cutler was promoted to head of content creators and partnerships in the spring. Both Parcast and Gimlet are under the purview of Julie McNamara, who took over as head of the talk studios last year.

Amid the chaos of the cuts, Spotify sent a memo to staffers announcing new heads of the two studios. Nicole Beemsterboer, who joined Spotify in March as head of news and knowledge for Gimlet after 15 years at NPR, will replace Polgreen as general manager. Liliana Kim will lead Parcast after three years as CEO of APM Studios.

With Spotify leaning on glitzy programming like Batman: Unburied and Meghan Markle’s podcast, archetypesit’s easy to forget that Gimlet and Parcast were key in forming the foundation of Spotify’s podcast business.

True-crime-focused Parcast has managed to perform well for Spotify. Six of his shows are in Spotify’s top 100, including: serial killers, Cold casesand conspiracy theories. The cut shows seem to be one of the underperforming programs.

Gimlet has been through some tough times. The studio’s biggest show, Answer all, imploded last year after former Gimlet staffers accused co-host PJ Vogt and producer Sruthi Pinnamaneni of fostering a toxic environment, resulting in their departure. The show ended with a whimper earlier this year. Meanwhile, Gimlet has only one show ranking in Spotify’s top 100 – The newsa collaboration with The Wall Street Journal.

However, How to save a planet?‘s cancellation comes as a special surprise. The climate change show has been well received and is presented by Gimlet’s now biggest star, co-founder and former Planet Money co-host Alex Blumberg. Blumberg has not made a public statement since the announcement of the cancellation.

Kendra Pierre-Louis, senior reporter for How to save a planet?, tweeted Thursday night that she was let go as part of the cuts: “Maybe that pumpkin waffle with sugar syrup syrup every day this month.” Honestly, a great response to such a shitty situation.