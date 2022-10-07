Spotify cancels slate of 11 original podcasts as it redirects funding to big new hits

Spotify is canceling a number of original podcasts for the first time in the company’s history as it redeploys resources after launching major new shows from Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian.

Ten in-house original shows will wind down next month, while a further one will stop production next year, according to The Hollywood Reporterwho first announced the move on Thursday.

The cuts will reportedly affect less than 5 percent of Spotify’s podcast staff, and some employees will be redeployed to other podcasts.

Spotify currently has a list of more than 500 original and exclusive shows and has invested heavily in its internal content to attract new subscribers.

Podcasts getting the ax are produced by Spotify’s internal production studios, Parcast and Gimlet.

Rounding out next month will be Gimlet’s How To Save A Planet, Crime Show and Every Little Thing.

Likewise, Parcast’s Medical Murders, Female Criminals, Crimes of Passion, Dictator, Mythology, Haunted Places and Urban Legends will end next month.

Another Parcast show, Horoscope Today, will also cease production next year.

Spotify confirmed the cuts to The edgeand says they won’t affect shows from its other subsidiaries, The Ringer and Spotify Studios.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

The news comes just days after the debut of Kardashian’s new Spotify podcast, The System, which delves into alleged wrongful conviction cases.

Kardashian’s podcast was released the same day she accepted a $1 million fine to settle federal charges that she touted a cryptocurrency to her 330 million Instagram followers without making it clear she was being paid to do so.

In addition, Spotify has now released five episodes of Markle’s podcast called Archetypes, a show that aims to ‘examine, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.’

Markle and her husband Prince Harry first inked a multi-year deal with Spotify worth a reported $25 million in late 2020.

Kardashian’s deal with the audio streamer also came in 2020, though the dollar amount of the contract has not been reliably reported.

Spotify has also spent huge money making popular existing shows exclusive to the platform, including Joe Rogan’s reputed $100 million deal, and another $60 million exclusive deal for Alex Cooper’s show Call Her Daddy.

Currently, Spotify’s podcast charts are topped by Call Her Daddy, The Joe Rogan Experience, The System, and Archetypes, in that order.

The cuts come in the wake of major personnel changes at the affected studios, Parcast and Gimlet.

This summer, Gimlet CEO Lydia Polgreen left the studio, while Parcast founder Max Cutler was promoted to head of content and creator partnerships this spring.

In the midst of the cuts, Spotify announced new heads for the two studios.

At Gimlet, Nicole Beemsterboer takes over after joining Spotify in March after 15 years at NPR.

Liliana Kim will lead Parcast after three years as general manager of APM Studios.

Both Parcast and Gimlet fall under Julie McNamara, who joined Spotify as head of talk studios last year.