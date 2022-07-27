Spotify amps up fiction podcasts with new leader of scripted content

On the heels of Spotify’s blockbuster audio drama Batman unburiedthe company is promoting Gimlet CEO Mimi O’Donnell to head of scripted fiction at the streamer, according to an internal memo obtained by The edge.

Batman unburied especially dethroned The Joe Rogan Experience when it debuted in May and appears to be a turning point for the streamer. While Spotify has already entered into licensing agreements with hosts such as Rogan and call her daddyis Alex Cooper, Batman will likely open the door for more Hollywood series.

Julie McNamara, head of Spotify’s talk studios, told staff that O’Donnell will help produce the streamer’s next ambitious fiction programs, including an upcoming Jordan Peele project and the English adaptation of Caso 63 with Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

In her six years as head of scripted fiction at Gimlet, O’Donnell produced star-studded series such as Sandra with Alia Shawkat and Kristen Wiig and mother hacker featuring Carrie Coon and Pedro Pascal, adding showbiz flair to a network once known primarily for cultural shows like Answer all.

O’Donnell will report to McNamara and the new director of Gimlet. Gimlet MD Lydia Polgreen announced in April that she will leave the company and return as an opinion columnist at The New York Times, where the journalist spent almost 15 years. A replacement has not yet been announced.