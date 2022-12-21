Sportswear firms on a winning run after US giant Nike posts a stellar set of results

<!–

Shares in sportswear companies skyrocketed after a run of great results from Nike.

The US giant reported a 17 per cent rise in second-quarter sales to £11 billion – its biggest increase in more than a decade, apart from a 95 per cent rise at the end of 2021 as stores reopened following Covid lockdowns.

The stellar numbers saw Nike shares rise more than 13 percent in New York, while JD Sports gained 6.1 percent in London and Adidas and Puma rose nearly 7 percent and more than 9 percent, respectively, in Frankfurt.

Ace results: Nike, whose roster of sports stars includes British tennis champion Emma Raducanu (pictured), reported a 17% increase in second quarter revenues

Credit Suisse predicted ‘very positive’ implications for JD Sports as Nike is the largest supplier, especially in the US.

Shares in Frasers Group, which includes the Sports Direct brand, rose 3 percent, or 21.5 pence, to 743 pence.

Nike – whose roster of sports stars includes British US Open 2021 tennis champion Emma Raducanu – said business was driven by heavy discounts and US shoppers scrambling to stock up on sportswear for the holiday season.

Sales in North America increased by 30 percent.

Nike slashed prices as it struggled to get rid of excess inventory, with CEO John Donahoe stating that “the strategies we’re running in the market are working.”