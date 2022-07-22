Sportsmail picked seven stars to watch after the London 2012 Olympic bid, so where are they now?

Shortly after London won the bid to host the 2012 Olympics, Sportsmail selected seven young British athletes to follow for seven years.

This is what happened to our choices.

1 GILES SCOTT (Sailing)

Scott missed a place in London for Sir Ben Ainslie, with only one sailor per country allowed in each class.

After four-time Olympic champion Ainslie retired, Scott Finn won gold in both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and now sails with Ainslie in the America’s Cup.

Giles Scott won Olympic gold in Finn class sailing in both Rio and Tokyo

2 JEAN-RENE BADRICK (Judo)

Badrick won bronze at the 2005 European Youth Olympics and claimed the British senior title two years later. But due to an injury, he had to withdraw from our project in 2010.

He was replaced by fellow judoka Gemma Howell, who was eliminated in the first round in London.

3 LOUIS SMITH (Gymnastics)

Smith became the first British gymnast to win an individual Olympic medal in 100 years when he claimed bronze in the pommel horse in 2008.

Louis Smith won four Olympic medals and has become a household name

Four years later in London, he improved it to silver, as well as winning bronze in the team event, before winning another silver in Rio – his fourth Olympic medal.

4 READ SHANAZE (BMX)

Reade won the first of three world titles in 2007 when she was 18.

She crashed in the BMX final at the Beijing Olympics the following year and was sixth in London 2012 before retiring five years later.

5 TOM DALY (Diving)

Now one of the most famous faces of Team GB, Daley competed in Beijing 2008 as a 14-year-old and went on to win bronze on the 10-meter platform in London 2012.

Tom Daley is a sort of banner for Team GB and has won four Olympic medals

Another bronze followed in Rio 2016 before taking an elusive gold medal in the synchro in Tokyo 2020 alongside Matty Lee.

6 RACHAEL LATHAM (Para Swimming)

After reaching two finals at the 2008 Paralympic Games, Latham retired in 2010 due to injury and instead worked in London 2012 as a Channel 4 presenter.

She was replaced on Sportsmail’s schedule by Louise Watkin, who won four medals in the group during the home games.

7 EMILY PIDGEON (Athletics)

A European junior champion dubbed the ‘new Paula Radcliffe’, distance runner Pidgeon struggled to make the step up to senior level.

As she failed to qualify for London 2012, she retired in 2014 at the age of 24.