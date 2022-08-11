Sports stars’ tributes flow after the tragic death of legendary NRL player and coach Paul Green

NRL players, coaches and fans have expressed tremendous shock and grief after legendary figure Paul Green died Thursday at his Brisbane home, aged just 49.

The death of the former halfback – who won one of the highest honors in the sport as a player when he received the Rothmans Medal in 1995 – has plunged the football world into mourning.

He famously coached the Cowboys to their first-ever premiership in 2015, playing 162 NRL games in addition to representing Queensland and Australia.

Paul Green grabs the Provan-Summons Trophy after the Cowboys won the 2015 NRL premiership

Green played 95 games for the Sharks after moving from Queensland

Players have flooded social media with heartbreaking tributes.

Tigers star Jackson Hastings wrote he “couldn’t believe the news,” while Cowboys half Chad Townsend said his “thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

Green’s former teammate and close friend Martin Lang said the news was “so sad” after revealing that the pair had moved to Sydney together in 1993 to embark on the duo’s elite rugby league careers.

This is so sad. Paul was a good friend, we moved to Sydney together in 1993… the start of an excellent NRL playing/coaching career.

My sincere condolences to Paul’s wife, children and his dear mom and dad.

Rest in peace mate. https://t.co/idlWrorHeH — Martin Lang (@Martin_Lang11) August 11, 2022

I can’t believe the Paul Green news this morning. Achieving it all as a player and coach still had so much to give, taken way too quickly. Thoughts and prayers with family and friends. You realize that you shouldn’t take anything for granted. RIP — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) August 11, 2022

RIP Paul Green Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends right now — Chad Townsend (@chadtownsend10) August 11, 2022

What a sad day for rugby league today, Rest in peace to the wonderful man and former Cronulla shark, wonderful Paul Green❤️ Thoughts and prayers for his family and friends 🙏🏽 — ronaldo_Mulitalo (@MulitaloRonaldo) August 11, 2022

Paul Green played and coached Queensland, and will be sorely missed in the Sunshine State

Former Parramatta player turned business mogul Peter Wynn wrote that he was “saddened” by the tragic death, while former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said he had recently spent some time with Green.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys called him a “passionate, smart and witty individual” in an official NRL media report, while current CEO Andrew Abdo said many were “inspired and guided by him”.

“Paul was a brilliant player and then became one of the few to make a very successful transition into coaching,” said V’landys.

‘I had the pleasure of being a member of the NRL Competition Committee and found Paul to be a passionate, smart and witty person. Our condolences go out to his family and to his many friends.’

So sad to hear of Paul Green’s passing. I recently spent some time with him and he was in a good mood and looking forward to the next phase of his life. Tragic news. Sending love and best wishes to his family. — Todd Greenberg (@Todd_Greenberg) August 11, 2022

Saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Green, Parramatta Eels First Grade player #646. — Peter Wynn (@PeterWynn_) August 11, 2022

Prominent politicians also expressed grief over Green’s death, with Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk writing that she was “shocked and saddened” to hear the tragic news.

Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells wrote that Green “has shaped the lives of so many young league players”, while Palaszczuk’s deputy Steven Miles called Green a “great Queenslander”.

Queensland Government Opposition Leader David Crisafulli noted that Green’s greatest achievement came as a coach when he led the Cowboys to their first premiership in 2015.

Shocked and saddened to learn of Paul Green’s passing. Deepest sympathy to his friends and family. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 11, 2022

Shocked by the loss of league great Paul Green, who has shaped the lives of so many young league players. Proudly represented QLD as a player and coach and coached the North QLD Cowboys to their inaugural premiership. My thoughts are with his wife Amanda and children Emerson and Jed. — Anika Wells MP (@AnikaWells) August 11, 2022

Absolutely devastated by the passing of my friend Paul Green.

An absolute legend of the NRL, a family man and a great friend to many.

My heart goes out to Amanda, Emerson and Jed xxx pic.twitter.com/viHQwfqhOG — Deb Frecklington MP (@DebFrecklington) August 11, 2022

Paul Green was Maroon through and through. He was a great player, but his greatest achievement came as a coach when he led the Cowboys to their first Premiership in 2015. I am deeply shocked to learn of his passing and extend my condolences to his family, friends and the NRL community. pic.twitter.com/2999UC1rin — David Crisafulli (@DavidCrisafulli) August 11, 2022

Queensland Police were called to Green’s family’s home in Wynnum, east Brisbane, just after 10 a.m. Thursday morning after he failed to respond in his garage.

A police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia that Green was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics a short time later.

“He was pronounced dead by emergency services a short time later,” she said. “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report is being prepared for the coroner.’

Paul Green coached the Cowboys for 167 games, including the 2015 premiership

Green leaves behind his wife Amanda and children Jed and Emerson.

He retired as coach of the Cowboys in 2020, but was still highly regarded in the league and would be assistant to Wayne Bennett with the Dolphins next year.

He was in Sydney this past weekend for a reunion of the Cronulla Sharks, the team for which he starred as halfback from 1994 to 1998, leading them to the 1997 Super League grand final.

One of his teammates, and a very close friend, Mat Rogers, started with a heartbreaking Instagram post that would bring even the most difficult men to tears.

“Love ya Shooter,” he wrote, accompanied by a photo of him golfing with Green.

Green joined dozens of iconic Sharks stars as they toured PointsBet Stadium for their match against arch-rivals St George Illawarra for Old Boys Day last Saturday night – appearing in good spirits during a short interview.

“It’s great to be back,” he told Sharks ground announcer Dane Wheeler.

“It’s a great night, great crowd and the weather is good for Shark Park so let’s hope the footy is great.

“I’ve had a lot of good memories and it’s great to catch up with all the old guys today, there’s been a lot of laughs and it’s been really well done by the club.”

Green played for the Cowboys, Roosters and Eels in a first-class career that lasted 10 years and ended in 2004, netting 162 games with 37 tries to his name.

Paul Green hugs half of Queensland’s Daly Cherry-Evans after the Maroons won State of Origin game three last year

Green’s death will hit the NRL hard.

In addition to those who still play in North Queensland, he has coached several players who started their careers in Townsville or played for the Maroons last year.

On Thursday night alone, Cameron Munster, Xavier Coates and Viliame Kikau were on the field just hours after learning of their former coach’s death.

NRL clubs also paid tribute to the man widely respected and loved throughout the league, with North Queensland releasing a statement calling Green “one of the greatest contributors in Cowboys history”.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Queenslander and former Bronco, Paul Green. A legend on and off the pitch passed away way too soon ️ pic.twitter.com/wTe4pe1bvw — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) August 11, 2022

You were with us last weekend, this is such a sad day for rugby league. A brilliant player, coach and man. Rest in peace Paul ️ our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/NAQPY5T43G — Cronulla sharks (@cronullasharks) August 11, 2022

For help in a crisis, call 000. If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.