Sports massage therapist, 35, who sexually assaulted women in his clinic is jailed for four years 

A sports masseur who sexually abused two women in his clinic and apologized for his “masculine urges” has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Leon Tomasso, 35, appeared on Tuesday at King’s Lynn Crown Court, where he was convicted after admitting to two assaults by penetrating two women in 2019.

The court heard Tomasso tell a victim that he had “misread the signs” when he assaulted her before blaming his actions on his “masculine urges taking over.”

The second victim told officers how Tomasso had said the attack was “part of the run-down” and that he thought she would “enjoy it.”

Investigators argued that the massage therapist “exploited and abused the trust of his victims” while they were in a vulnerable situation.

Officials also applauded the women for coming forward, saying their “courage and determination” allowed Tomasso to be jailed.

Tomasso, of Wymondham, attacked the first victim during one of her regular sports massages at a Norfolk clinic in 2019.

She told the police that the massage therapist claimed he… ‘read wrong signs’ when she challenged him immediately after the attack.

Then when she asked what “signs” had made him think it was okay to penetrate her, he reportedly said, “I’m sorry, it was my male urges that took over. It will not happen again.’

The next day, Tomasso attacked a second woman during a sports massage at a gym. The second victim claimed Tomasso had said the attack was “part of the run-down” and that he thought she would “enjoy it.”

He later told her that he knew he had “crossed the line” and that he would “let his emotions run away from him.”

Both victims reported the attacks to Norfolk Police and Tomasso was arrested at his home days later. He was then transferred to the Wymondham Police Investigation Center for questioning.

The massage therapist was released on bail and subsequently charged.

In their victim statements, both women described how they were still feeling the effects of the attacks almost three years later.

“I can’t even begin to put into words the expression on my husband’s face as I collapsed sobbing and tried to tell him what had happened,” said the first victim.

‘I’ve always looked for the good in people, focused on their positive sides, but Tomasso has changed me.

“I find myself now distrustful, wary of men’s intentions and afraid to be nice in case it is misunderstood and hope that I will eventually come to terms with what has happened, but the impact on me and my life cannot be underestimated.’

The second victim added: “I felt completely violated and distraught. I thought I should be in a place of safety and respect, but this was not the case. The past two and a half years has caused a lot of stress and heartache not only for myself but also for my family and my fiancé.

“Even if they don’t mention it, I still see the sleepless nights and fear on their faces. I’ve grown jaded and suspicious of people and that trust in people can be so easily broken.”