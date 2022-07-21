Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Yumi Nu reveals she was ‘indoctrinated’ into Christianity

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star Yumi Nu has been candid about her “indoctrination” into Christianity as a teenager, saying she is exploring a “new relationship with God” after “breaking up with the church.”

The plus-size model, the granddaughter of Benihana founder Rocky Aoki and the niece of famed DJ Steve Aoki, explained in an essay how she gave her “life to Christ” and later escaped her strict religious beliefs. the cut.

“Splitting from the Church was one of the greatest pains of my life. The strong foundation I stood on was made of playing cards, an illusion that quickly fell apart,” Nu, 25, wrote.

Model Yumi Nu, 25, talked about her “indoctrination” into Christianity as a teenager and how she escaped her strict religious beliefs in an essay published by The Cut

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star recalled giving her ‘life to Christ’ after attending Christian high school

‘In the years that followed, I learned how to re-explore the world on my own, discovering what felt empowering to me and what didn’t. I’ve had to strengthen my inner compass to find where I want to go without the external pressures I used to live with.’

Now, who is of Japanese and Dutch descent, explained that she had had a non-religious upbringing and attended public school for most of her life, but that all changed when she and her family moved from home at age 14. Maryland to Newport Beach, California. .

They moved in with her Japanese Christian grandmother, who was “deeply involved in her local evangelical church.” As an impressionable teenager, she saw a “radiance” in people devoted to a higher power that she wanted for herself.

Now and her sister Natalie Nottenboom, then ten, were sent to the same Christian schools their mother had attended.

Christian beliefs were a core part of the curriculum, and she recalled a homophobic debate that took place in her Bible class in 2010.

Now (pictured with her father and sister) had a non-religious upbringing until her family moved to Newport Beach, California, to live with her Japanese Christian grandmother

Now (depicted as a child) was enrolled in a Christian high school, where she was taught that sexual desire was put into their heads by Satan and that homosexuality is “sin”

When Nu became consumed with religion, she began to fear everyone she knew “who didn’t believe in Jesus,” including her agnostic father, Brent (pictured)

Her teacher suggested a fictional adoption scenario and asked students if a baby would be better off with two gay fathers who would provide a happy life, or with heterosexual parents in a Christian home, where the child was guaranteed to have a bad life.

Most of her classmates chose the Christian parents, arguing that it would be better to be abused and “still hear about Christ.”

“That was the last time I really felt my gut saying: There’s something wrong here,’ she said of her Christian teachings. “Slowly but surely I accepted my indoctrination.”

When Nu and her sister became consumed with religion, she began to fear everyone she knew “who didn’t believe in Jesus,” including her agnostic father, Brent.

She explained that her father is a “great believer in science” and would challenge their “newly adopted beliefs” at every turn.

Nu’s beliefs began to unravel after she met “urban Christians” over the New York City summer in 2017 (pictured that year)

Now (pictured at age 21) moved to Los Angeles and turned to music and songwriting as her beliefs started to change

“I’ve talked endlessly about how Jesus changed me and saved me from my potential damnation and how he could save them too—if only they believed,’ she said. “As the weeks went on, some of my good friends from Maryland claimed they couldn’t recognize me anymore. We’ve lost touch.’

Now explained how her views on sex were distorted by the numerous purity conferences and “women’s studies” sessions she attended as she went through puberty.

She was taught that every thought of sexual desire was put into her head by Satan, and it was “the woman’s responsibility to ensure that men do not fall into sexual temptation.”

The model said the church also taught homophobia by teaching that God’s creation of sex was only to be shared by a man and a woman in marriage. Same-sex marriages were considered “unholy and sinful.”

Now shared her beliefs as a Christian YouTuber and developed a small following of about 20,000 subscribers.

Now (pictured with her uncle DJ Steve Aoki) said she is still plagued by all the ways she has “potentially harmed” others with her religious beliefs

Now (pictured with her sister Natalie Nottenboom) wrote that it’s a “struggle to find compassion for my 14-year-old self,” saying she’s in therapy to reconcile the person she was

She recalled how gay friends came to her despite her beliefs, but she was ‘too afraid of’ [her] own damnation’ at the time to aid their struggle for acceptance.

Nu’s stifling view of what makes a “good Christian” began to unravel when she spent the summer in New York City in 2017. She remembered attending a dinner party with “urban Christians” who drank and talked about appointments without shame.

She said she was “appalled” at first, but when they discussed that week’s Sunday service, she noticed that “their faces glowed with the same glow” she saw on members of her Orange County Christian community.

Through her YouTube channel, Nu befriended a Christian man named Owin who had come out as gay. When she was 21, she was no longer a fearful teenager and after he shared his story, she told him he had her support.

When her beliefs started to change, she moved to Los Angeles and turned to music and songwriting. She worked with creatives she previously thought ‘unholy or unworthy of heaven’.

The model (pictured with her boyfriend Dimitri Dinas) said her 14-year-old self would ‘look at me with disappointment and shame for running away from God’

“I’m exploring my new relationship with God and what feels right for me this time,” she explained at the end of her essay

She made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2021, wearing bikinis that emphasized her famous curves. This year she graces the cover of the iconic magazine.

The artist also recently released her debut EP Hajime, which features the song ‘Sin’ – her ‘break-up song to the church’.

“Fourteen-year-old Yumi wouldn’t come close to the current Yumi with a three-meter pole,” she wrote in her essay. “She looked at me disappointed and ashamed that I was running away from God. But she would pray for me, truly believing in her heart that I am a lost sheep that must find my way home. She would believe that all the happiness or wholesome love I have in my life won’t last because it now stems from sin.’

Now said she is still haunted by all the ways she has “potentially damaged” others with her religious beliefs, and she is in therapy as she tries to reconcile with who she is now compared to who she was before.

“At 25, I struggle to find compassion for my 14-year-old self,” she explains. “There’s a tension between us, like two old friends who had a bad fallout. I can’t believe I’ve ever been close to someone like her, and I’m sure she feels the same for me.

“After a divorce, I’m exploring my new relationship with God and what feels right for me this time because like this permanent connection to my childhood, I need to figure out where and how we go from here.”