Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Katrina Scott shows off her postpartum body

Fitness star Katrina Scott has opened up about embracing her postpartum body five months after she became pregnant the first visibly pregnant model to be featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit problem.

The Tone It Up co-founder added Instagram over the weekend to proudly share two photos of herself wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings. In one of the selfies, her eldest daughter, Isabelle, sweetly kisses her belly.

Scott, 38, explained in the caption that Isabelle, who turns four later this month, looked at her and asked: ‘Mummy, are you having a baby?’

“No sweetie,” replied the mother, who welcomed her second daughter, Colette, in May. ‘This is mum’s belly and it’s perfectly normal and beautiful to look like this after having a baby… or actually not having a baby. All curves are beautiful, my love.’

Scott said her daughter then asked to kiss her belly, a moment she captured on camera to share with her 430,000 followers.

“I love this belly—and both you and your sister,” she told Isabelle, who agreed, “I love your belly, too.”

The fitness entrepreneur went on to share how happy she is that her daughter still wants to kiss her belly.

“Isabelle loved kissing my belly when her little sister Colette was inside… and it makes me so happy that she still loves to kiss my belly… even if it’s just me inside,” she explained. “It was a home for her and Colette to grow up.”

Scott concluded his post with a message about the importance of exposing children to body positivity at an early age.

Scott made history earlier this year when she became the first visibly pregnant woman to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Just weeks later, she and her husband, Brian Scott, welcomed their daughter, Colette

“Let’s teach our kids that our bodies are beautiful no matter the chapter,” she wrote. ‘Let’s not tell our girls (and boys) that they destroyed our bodies while we were creating them…rather, they made us love and appreciate our bodies even more. It is a safe place for them. Let’s change the narrative so our babies grow up loving themselves and the skin they’re in.’

Scott made Sports Illustrated Swimsuit history earlier this year when she showed off her baby bump in the iconic magazine when she was nearly seven months pregnant.

The publication celebrated the groundbreaking take on Instagram at the time, calling it a ‘BIG moment.’

“From 2021 Rookie of the Year to the FIRST EVER visibly pregnant woman in the SI Swimsuit Issue, @katrinascott continues to show up and make waves!” wrote the magazine.

Scott also shared his own message to mark the occasion.

‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a history of being the first… to break boundaries, build and restore trust, and speak directly to all women with an empowering and inclusive voice. Today is such a special moment that I am honored to be a part of, she said.

The soon-to-be mother of two also addressed the pressure on new mothers to return to their pre-baby bodies after giving birth.

‘As women, we’ve been told, shown and expected to hide (then “bounce back” from) our pregnant bodies when our beautiful buds actually embody the miracle of what it means to be selfless, vulnerable and strong,’ she explained.

‘In this issue I hope to represent all the women out there creating life, feeling all the emotions and embracing change as they look towards the future, especially those who have difficult fertility journeys. I am with you and you are never alone.

“Our bodies and minds are capable of extraordinary things, and as for me, I’m all about leaping forward gracefully,” she concluded.

Scott later shared that the honor was especially poignant since her pregnancy came after two miscarriages.

Talking to Fox Newsshe admitted that she didn’t want to get ‘too attached’ in the early days of her pregnancy for fear of losing the baby.

‘It robs you of blissful joy. You just gingerly get through each week,” she said.

Scott recalled how she and her husband, Brian Scott, ‘told everyone right away’ when they were expecting their daughter, Isabelle.

‘During our first pregnancy we had a gender reveal party, we told our parents and all our friends. We did that with the second and third pregnancy. But the second and third pregnancies were not completed,’ she explained.

Scott noted that she and her husband waited longer to tell people this time — and it took her about 15 to 17 weeks to start taking pictures of her belly.

‘On my phone I have so many reminders of previous pregnancies that we lost. And I think I avoided all that, she said.

“I was excited, but I also kept saying to myself, ‘If this works out, it’s really great. If it doesn’t, we try again.” You don’t want to get too attached. You don’t want to get too excited.”

Scott suffered two miscarriages and had undergone IVF before becoming pregnant with Colette (pictured in her last trimester)

Scott underwent IVF when she walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week in July 2021 (pictured)

The fitness star (pictured in March 2021) vowed she wouldn’t put pressure on herself to ‘bounce back’ after giving birth to her second child

Scott, who underwent IVF when she walked in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show during Miami Swim Week in July 2021, also acknowledged that fertility treatments are ‘not available to all people’.

“It is very much a privilege that our family has access to fertility treatments,” she said. ‘Many times it is out of pocket. Many times it is really hard on the body. I realized how blessed we were to be able to do that.’

As for her plans for her post-baby body, she insisted she doesn’t want to put pressure on herself, and if her latest Instagram post is any indication, she’s kept her word.

‘I knew that as a co-founder of a fitness brand there would be eyes on me. I knew people would expect me to come right back after my baby, be in shape and say, ‘Do this like I did,'” she said at the time.

“But I wanted to take things at my own pace,” she said, adding that she even got rid of all her old jeans so she wouldn’t feel pressured to fit into them again.

‘I really wanted to change the narrative. I wanted to think about moving on and finding a new strength with my new body without looking back and trying to fit into a pair of old jeans.’