SPORTS AGENDA: Chelsea players stunned by an ambulance outside their Las Vegas hotel

Chelsea players and staff were stunned to see an ambulance outside their Las Vegas hotel and paramedics dealing with an emergency.

It turned out that one of the gamblers at the casino on Mandalay Bay, at the bottom of the famous strip, had won big and then suffered a heart attack, which is unfortunately not an uncommon development in the gambling capital of the world.

Manchester City’s longtime communications chief leaves after more than two decades

Agenda recently reported that Manchester United are entering the new season without a communications chief and the same can now be said of Manchester City.

After more than two decades at the helm, Vicky Kloss has decided to step down from the role to spend some much-needed time with her family.

Kloss will be a big loss for City and the media. The Cambridge Latin graduate and former Met Police detective had that rare quality of being able to have an all-weapon firefight one day and be in good company the next.

Perhaps her best hour at City, of whom she has been a lifelong fan, was when Sir Alex Ferguson confronted her in the tunnel at Old Trafford before a derby, mistakenly assuming that Kloss was behind the infamous ‘Welcome to Manchester’ was sitting. billboard, which caused much bitterness when City signed former United striker Carlos Tevez.

With the blow dryer back on full blast, Kloss himself returned a Fergie-esque salvo, leaving the United legend in no doubt that the ad had nothing to do with her and that he might have been better served bullying his own staff. .

Everything changes at Nottingham Forest for their return to the Premier League

Strange happenings in the newly promoted Nottingham Forest. With the respected press officer Matt Appleby taking a break at the end of the season and not expected to return, his replacement, Tom Rawlings, Warwickshire communications chief, lasted six weeks. An interim – the PR of the owner’s son – is in the role of the club looking for a communications director with 12 days to go for the new campaign. The jump to the Premier League brings with it a series of new requirements when it comes to media care, including stadium upgrades. “It makes no sense,” said an industry insider. Bos declined to comment.

Past and present figures in Formula 1 are pushing back against track changes

The threat to the sporting status quo is not limited to LIV Golf. There is growing opposition from past and current Formula 1 drivers to the threat of the governing body to cancel iconic races such as Monaco and Spa next year. In a quest for revenue, F1 is looking to add more lucrative circuits to the calendar. However, the concern is that more countries would use F1 to wash their human rights records. An insider said it would be like removing Wimbledon from the tennis circuit and replacing it with an event in North Korea.

London Olympics have a strong legacy regarding women’s football

The London Olympics will be celebrated in a big way as they reach their 10th anniversary this week, and while most people will remember it for Super Saturday and medals on the water and in the velodrome, there is little doubt that it the Games were the main protagonists. as a catalyst for the success women’s football enjoys today. While England opened this year’s Euros campaign to 69,000 fans at Old Trafford, that’s still less than the 77,000 Team GB beat Brazil at Wembley in 2012. The Olympic final between the US and Japan also drew a crowd of more than 80,000.

Sunday’s Euro final should bring in a new record attendance as 87,200 sold out at Wembley and there’s a chance host nation England will be there.

Lancashire supporters launch petition against plans to cut County Championship games

A campaign group of Lancashire supporters has started a petition against rumors of plans to reduce the number of matches in the County Championship.

The Lancashire Action Group fears the 14 matches could be reduced to just 10 according to the Sir Andrew Strauss assessment and has complained that supporters have yet to be consulted.

Pointing out that such a drastic change cannot be made without a significant majority of provinces’ support, they have called on fans – especially in the 15 member-owned provinces – to voice their views to their boards. The group has had more than 1,500 responses. “The Hundred is imposed on cricket fans,” they say. “Let’s not repeat that here.”

Matt Fitzpatrick most starstruck as he shows off his US Open trophy to the Blades squad

Sheffield United got avid fan Matt Fitzpatrick to show up at training to show off his US Open trophy. The visit was kept secret from the United players, many of whom are avid golfers.

The humble boy from Sheffield passed the trophy round, posed for photos and even did a question-and-answer session. Insiders said it was the 27-year-old Ryder Cup man who looked the most starstruck.

United have arranged for Fitzpatrick to return to Bramall Lane and parade his trophy in front of the fans when the Blades play Coventry City in the Championship on Boxing Day