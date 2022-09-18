SPORTS AGENDA: Ben Stokes’ stage tour gets off to a false start…

Ben Stokes’ stage debut has been cancelled. The England Test captain and ‘Bazball’ hero launched The Icons series and was due to perform live in Newcastle and Manchester on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

Stokes had gone on talkSPORT to preview the mini-tour, which was intended to see him in conversation with former Love Island star and professional boxer Josh Denzel.

The crowd were promised that the lid would be lifted on England’s ‘incredible transformation’ since Stokes teamed up with Brendon McCullum, with Sports mail columnist David Lloyd joins Stokes and Denzel on stage at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.

However, both events have been canceled and ticket buyers will be refunded.

Ben Stokes’ stage career was stopped before it started after he had to cancel his shows

Eton are unlikely to face punishment after they played football matches last weekend, despite the Queen’s death. The school was rocked when opponents Rossall posted photographs of the games on their Twitter account before quickly removing them.

Eton claimed the matches were ‘friendly matches’ and ‘trials’ so were not prohibited by the FA’s ban on gambling. That explanation, taken at face value, probably did the trick, Sports mail understand.

Much has been made of the Queen’s love of various sports, but one of the more notable stories to emerge involves Manchester United’s 1999 treble.

On the night of the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, the Queen was at the state opening of the new Welsh Assembly in Cardiff.

During the banquet, she was updated on the result by Tony Blair and is said to have let out an audible ‘Whoopee’ when the Prime Minister leaned over to inform her that United had grabbed a dramatic late 2-1 win.

The story will appear in updated copies of Matt Dickinson’s entertaining new book 1999: Manchester United, the Treble and All That, about United’s unprecedented season of success.

The Queen was delighted to hear the news of Man Utd’s Champions League win in 1999

Canada dodge kit breaks at World Cup

Nike’s new men’s England football kits have received a lukewarm reception, with the home shirt – complete with an ugly splash of various shades of blue on the traditional white – the subject of widespread derision. And it’s not just England.

Other nations have reacted with horror at what their players will be wearing at the World Cup, with Portugal’s half-red, half-green effort coming in for a certain stick.

So it looks like Canada has dodged a bullet. The underdogs mounted a stunning campaign to reach the final which looks to have surprised many – including Nike – and they will need to stick with their current kit.

The kits were designed 18 months in advance, at a time when Canada’s presence in Qatar was very long-standing.

The new England kit from Nike was leaked last week and caused a stir among fans

Another insightful yarn comes from the Queen’s passion for horse racing, with trainers and jockeys recalling her encyclopedic knowledge of the sport.

However, two-time Derby-winning trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam remembers his meetings with the monarch for very different but equally remarkable reasons.

The Newmarket trainer first won the Derby with Dr Devious in 1992 and recalled what happened when he walked up to the Royal Box to be congratulated by the Queen.

He said: ‘It was very hot and I was sweating profusely so when she asked if I wanted a glass of champagne I said I would love a cold beer. They sent out for some beer, and when it came back it was boiling. She asked me why I didn’t drink it and I said, ‘It’s very hot, ma’am’.’

Imagine Chapple-Hyam’s surprise when, after winning the Derby 15 years later with Authorized in June 2007, the Queen not only remembered their meeting but also his drink of choice.

In an interview earlier this year, he revealed: ‘I had a quick chat with Clare Balding and then went up to meet the Queen. This time, fair play to her, she said, ‘I know what you want, Peter – a nice cold beer’ and they had one waiting for me! How good was it?’

Jockey Peter Chapple-Hyam fondly remembers the time the Queen had a beer waiting for him

Wolves’ video to announce the signing of Diego Costa, which featured the former Chelsea striker keeping a snarling pack of wolves on a leash, went down well with fans.

The release of the clip, which Agenda understands was set for September 8, was delayed to the following Monday due to the Queen’s death.

Wolves went all out in an announcement video to reveal the signing of new striker Diego Costa

Given that they exist to find drug cheats and publicize them, it seems absurd that UK Anti-Doping is advertising for a “part-time” communications director.

The drug busters, who say they are ‘on a mission to clean up sport’ in the job description, are looking for someone to join their senior management team.

However, it appears that mission is only in play for 22 hours per week, the time the successful applicant is expected to work.

It has sparked disbelief across the sporting world, with some wondering whether UKAD, which employs a full-time head of communications, can be taken seriously.

Jamie Carragher was an interested observer at Oldham’s National League game against Eastleigh on Saturday.

The former Liverpool player and current Sky pundit attended Boundary Park to watch his son, James, who got off to a decent start in a 3-2 win following his loan spell from Wigan.

The club expect to announce a new manager on Tuesday after John Sheridan bowed out with a win in the final game of his sixth spell in charge.

Jamie Carragher was spotted watching Oldham’s game against Eastleigh on Saturday

Those who forced the MCC special general meeting due to the cancellation of the Eton-Harrow match and the Varsity match at Lord’s asked the club to postpone the date – September 27 – by a week to delay the campaign during the period of mourning for the Queen.

The MCC declined, telling them that both sides’ views have been sent to members and that no further campaigning is necessary. The director said it needs to concentrate on preparations for next year’s Ashes series.

The MCC say they canceled activities in the ‘immediacy’ of the passing of the Queen, who was patron of the club for 70 years, adding that as the SGM was eight days into the mourning period, they did not feel a change was necessary.

As the world reeled from news of apparent Russian war crimes in recaptured Izyum, the International Olympic Committee saw fit to launch a PR offensive to encourage the sports community to find ways to welcome Russian athletes and teams back to international competition.

Their clumsy argument was that young Russian athletes are not responsible for the actions of their political leaders and should not be punished. The IOC even pointed out that the integrity of world-class competition suffers without Russians competing.

The points were made in three calls to IOC members, national Olympic committees and international federations, raising fears of full Russian inclusion in Paris 2024.