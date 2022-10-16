SPORTS AGENDA: Anonymous bidder pays £200k for dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona

He already had a vintage red with him in the form of Eric Cantona and you can imagine Sir Alex Ferguson will loot his famous cellar for another after a bidder at a charity auction pays a whopping £200,000 to dine with the Manchester United duo.

Those in attendance at Sir Alex Ferguson’s charity gala dinner, including Bryan Robson and Michael Carrick, were stunned when the anonymous bidder bought what promises to be a dream date for any United fan. Proceeds are believed to go to Salford Royal’s neurology department where a consultant saved Sir Alex’s life after suffering a brain haemorrhage in 2018.

The Scot has already raised hundreds of thousands of pounds after vowing to pay back the NHS – and more is on the way after the black-tie event at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester.

For their £200,000, the winning bidder will be allowed to take five friends to ‘a private dinner in Cheshire on a mutually agreeable date’ with the greats of Old Trafford.

Wife and son McAteer sue UEFA

The wife and son of former Liverpool player Jason McAteer are among 2,000 Reds supporters taking legal action against UEFA after the violent, chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France before and after May’s Champions League final.

Lucy and Harry were robbed and physically assaulted as they tried to leave the stadium, leaving both shocked and Harry injured. They have now joined a large group – including Nathan Morton, brother of Tyler, the Liverpool midfielder on loan to Blackburn – represented by law firm Pogust Goodhead.

Eubank in typical colorful form even after the cancellation of the fight

Chris Eubank Snr was in colorful form when he met longtime opponent Nigel Benn for a discussion in Coventry on Friday night. The event was intended to focus on the battle between their sons, but after the cancellation after this newspaper revealed that Benn Jr had failed a doping test, it turned into a dissection of events leading to the postponement of the match.

At least Eubank smiled when, as he left for his Rolls-Royce, he dragged a fur coat on the floor. When Sportsmail asked why, he said, “This bear mocked me — and if you mock me, you’ll be skinned.”

England’s win over pre-match favorites Samoa repaired some of the damage done by the farcical opening ceremony

The mess at the opening ceremony of the Rugby League World Cup, where a power outage meant the event turned into a farce, is the latest example of those playing the game shooting themselves in the foot.

After the cock-up, in which Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson reduced himself to running around the St James’ Park pitch in an effort to provide entertainment, organizers blamed RLWC2021 for a “technical glitch.”

That may have been news to Newcastle United, who were quick to point out that the stadium’s existing equipment and PA system were unaffected.

They made it clear that the problem was with the equipment brought in for the ceremony by a company commissioned by the organizers.

Thankfully England’s brilliant 60-6 thump from pre-match favorites Samoa repaired most of the damage in front of a captivated crowd of over 43,000.

Rangers employee who celebrated Liverpool’s win has a history behind enemy lines

It seems that a senior Rangers employee – who left the club after being photographed celebrating Liverpool’s 7-1 Champions League win against Ibrox last week – is no stranger to getting behind enemy lines. to go.

Oli Pfeiffer, the club’s former head of partnership management, was spotted by outraged Gers supporters in a social media photo that showed him with other delighted Liverpool fans under the caption ‘LFC easy OK’.

It turns out Pfeiffer also had spells for both rivals from Manchester’s Merseyside club.

Indeed, while he was acting as ‘relationship manager’ at Old Trafford, insiders have revealed that on more than one occasion, while the club was on tour, he jumped into costume to play the part of United mascot Fred the Red.

Qatar could use the World Cup to secure Olympic Games

It will be interesting to see if Qatar uses the upcoming World Cup to entertain members of the International Olympic Committee, as the gas-rich state looks to add the 2036 Olympics to its growing portfolio of events.

The IOC’s ethics and compliance team will no doubt try to be vigilant, but it could well be a losing battle as, to no one’s great surprise, IOC members are expected to be in attendance in droves, from the president down.

Liverpool starlet signs with agency

Lewis Koumas, Liverpool’s newest signing, signs with the ICM Stellar agency. The 17-year-old, who moved to Liverpool as an 11-year-old and played as a fullback and winger before moving to a No.9, has scored nine goals in nine games so far. ICM Stellar director Dave Lockwood represented Lewis’ father, former Wales, West Bromwich, Wigan and Tranmere winger Jason Koumas.

Antony endears himself with more than just his goals

He has impressed supporters on the pitch and new Manchester United man Antony was quick to do the same when the club’s charities held their Dream Day last week.

The Brazilian, a £85million arrival from Ajax, spent a lot of time talking to a disabled child in broken English and is said to have been moved by the encounter. He then went to his car, took his shirt off United’s 2-1 win over Everton the previous day and handed it to the boy.

The boy’s mother was moved to tears by the player’s gesture.

Winger Antony comes from a humble background, grew up in a favela and has already impressed the United staff with his down to earth, approachable nature.

David de Gea, Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo also attended the event – which was held for the first time since 2019 – at the club’s Carrington training ground for fans suffering from serious and life-limiting illnesses.

Those in attendance also watched the first team train from the balcony of the Jimmy Murphy Center.

BBC continues to support Williams despite alleged sexual assault

It seems the BBC meant it when they said Ashley Williams’ charges for allegedly assaulting a coach during an Under 12s match was a ‘personal matter for Ashley and the sport’s governing body’. On Saturday night, the former Swansea and Wales defender, who denies the claims, was an expert on Match of the Day (above). Williams’ case will be heard by the Manchester FA before the end of the month.

Blackburn fans who should miss one of the great pubs for a day out

For away fans, a pint at the Burnley Cricket Club is a highlight of any trip to neighboring Turf Moor – but that won’t be the case next month. Supporters of rivals Blackburn, housed in what is known as the Cricket Field Stand because it relies on the club, are excluded. Clearly the club, which makes a fortune serving booze and providing parking on match days, refused to open their doors to Rovers fans, visiting for the first time in seven years, fearing a backlash from the United States. members.

Burnley CC, where Jimmy Anderson learned to play, says they are following the lead of all the other pubs in the area.