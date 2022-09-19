Sport pays tribute to Queen to mark funeral as Tyson Fury and John Terry lead salutes

The sporting world came together on Monday as many paid their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who was laid to rest.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who reigned for 70 years, died on September 8 at the age of 96.

The Queen’s funeral took place at 11 a.m. at Westminster Abbey in London, the historic church where Britain’s kings and queens are crowned.

Many past and present sportsmen took to social media to pay their respects to the Queen, including former Chelsea and England football captain John Terry.

Terry, who captained his country between 2006 and 2010, tweeted alongside a picture of Her Majesty: ‘Today we say a very sad farewell to our greatest ever monarch, Queen Elizabeth II @RoyalFamily

‘Thank you for your service, commitment and sacrifices for our great country.

‘Rest in peace Your Majesty.’

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury posted a video online saying: ‘I have been off social media for the past 10 days mourning in respect of our queen who has passed away.

‘I hope the funeral goes well, condolences to all the family and may she rest in heaven forever.’

Former super-middleweight champion Carl Froch also paid tribute on social media, sharing a “in loving memory” post.

The English Football League wrote on its Twitter page: ‘On the day of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the EFL and its clubs would like to join the nation in reflecting on the late Sovereign’s remarkable life of service to the country and our thoughts go out to the royal family.’

Northern Ireland men’s national football team manager Ian Baraclough and his assistant Jimmy Nicholl also paused for a moment of reflection at Windsor Park in Belfast on Monday morning.

Tyson Fury revealed he has been off social media due to grief over the Queen’s death

Carl Froch also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with this post on Twitter on Monday morning

Southampton were among the Premier League football teams to pay tribute, posting a picture of the Queen presenting the FA Cup trophy to their captain Peter Rodrigues after the 1976 final at Wembley.

Top-flight football resumed at the weekend with teams honoring the late monarch through moments of silence, special programs and other tributes.

Racing, the Queen’s favorite sport, originally had meetings planned in Leicester, Warwick, Hamilton Park and Wolverhampton, but they were canceled after the funeral date was announced.

The Queen was patron of numerous sporting institutions, including the FA, the British Olympic Association, the MCC and the Commonwealth Games Federation.

In 2012, she showcased her acting talent alongside Daniel Craig in a James Bond video for the Olympic opening ceremony in London.

While the sport is paused at home, some British teams competing elsewhere have announced plans to honor the Queen.

These include the country’s rowers at the world championships in Racice, Czech Republic, whose request for a timetable adjustment to avoid a clash with the funeral was rejected by World Rowing.

A statement from British Rowing read: ‘We have tried to compete with the most appropriate adjustments to show our respect for HM The Queen, the Royal Family and the nation.

The team will wear black ribbons as they race during the mourning period and join the nation in holding the minute’s silence on Sunday evening. Everyone within the team delegation not directly involved in racing will also observe a two-minute silence on Monday.’