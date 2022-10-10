Sport minister says Hockey Canada leadership still must change after chair resigns – Sportsnet.ca

Support for survivors

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault and needs help, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines, and services here. A list of sources and references can be found for readers in America here.

Canada’s sports minister says Hockey Canada must continue transitioning to a new leadership team.

Pascale St-Onge issued the statement on Sunday, a day after Andrea Skinner stepped down as interim chairman of Hockey Canada’s board of directors. The national sports organization continues to receive widespread criticism for its handling of an alleged sexual assault at a group involving members of the 2018 national junior team and how it has paid out settlements in lawsuits.

Skinner, who took on the role in August after Michael Brind’Amour resigned, resigned after testifying before Parliament’s standing committee on Canadian Heritage on Tuesday.

St-Onge said the resignation of Skinner and Brind’Amour is “a step in the right direction”.

“It must now be followed by a process of meaningful change in Hockey Canada’s values ​​and culture,” St-Onge said in a statement to Sportsnet. “We hope that the remaining members will actively work towards the transition to a new leadership and governance team, one that can provide the training and support players need, and create an environment free of sexual violence, abuse and discrimination. “

Skinner and Brind’Amour were grilled by the committee on Tuesday. MPs demanded in committee hearings to know why Hockey Canada president Scott Smith has not yet been fired.

Skinner vigorously defended the national sports organization’s leadership group at the parliamentary hearing. She insisted that hockey should not be a “scapegoat” or “centerpiece” for the toxic culture that exists elsewhere in society, referring to politicians accused of sexual misconduct.

St-Onge said in her statement that Hockey Canada’s mission goes beyond performance on the ice.

“We expect Hockey Canada to not only develop exceptional athletes, but also educate and develop citizens who respect women, the public and Canadian law,” said St-Onge.

Sébastien Lemire, a Bloc-Québécois MP who sits on the permanent commission for Canadian Heritage, tweeted Sunday in French that Hockey Canada must continue to clean the house “for the good of all.”

The consequences of Skinner and Brind’Amour’s testimony came quickly.

Nike Friday suspended Hockey Canada’s corporate sponsorship to join three other prominent partners — Tim Hortons, Esso and Telus — to suspend support for hockey’s governing body.

More provincial hockey associations began withholding player fees from Hockey Canada.

Hockey NL and Hockey New Brunswick withdrew their $3 per player subscription fees on Friday after Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

“On closer inspection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue volunteering my time as interim chairman or director of the organization,” Skinner wrote in Saturday’s statement.

The Toronto attorney said she was “grateful” for the opportunity to work with people in the organization, “despite recent challenges.”

“I truly appreciate the support I’ve received from many Canadians, especially women, who are also trying to positively influence the game and the sport,” Skinner wrote.