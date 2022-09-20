Sponsors should support calls for reparations to migrant workers, say Amnesty

Human rights groups have called on the sponsors of the Qatar 2022 World Cup to use their ‘significant leverage’ to ensure that the Qatari government and FIFA provide compensation to migrant workers and their families affected during preparations for the tournament.

Amnesty International, in partnership with Human Rights Watch and FairSquare, has called on the tournament’s sponsors to support calls for workers and their families to receive proper compensation for the injuries and deaths caused by this year’s World Cup.

Amnesty International released a statement on Tuesday, saying a global survey commissioned with YouGov, surveying 17,447 people in 15 countries, revealed that 66 percent of respondents supported calls for FIFA’s corporate partners to support greater compensation for those affected of the preparations for the tournament.

That number rose to 72 percent among those who said they would watch at least one game. Seventy per cent of the British public believe sponsors should support calls for greater compensation.

Four sponsors – CocaCola, Adidas, Budweiser and McDonalds – have already backed calls for compensation, which human rights groups say is necessary because of “the rampant wage theft and worker deaths that made the World Cup possible”.

Ten sponsors, which include Visa, Hyundai-Kia, Wanda Group, Qatar Energy, Qatar Airways, Vivo, Hisense, Mengniu, Crypto and Biju’s, have yet to support the calls.

Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, said amid demands for remedies for migrant workers and their families: ‘Brands buy rights to sponsor the World Cup because they want to be associated with joy, fair competition and spectacular human performance on the pitch – not rampant wage theft and deaths of workers that made the World Cup possible.

“With just two months until the first ball is kicked, sponsors should use their considerable leverage to pressure FIFA and Qatar to meet their human rights responsibilities towards these workers.”

“Corporate sponsors have paid FIFA well over a billion dollars to be associated with the 2022 World Cup and do not want their brands tarnished by human rights abuses,” said Stephen Cockburn, head of economic and social justice at Amnesty International.

“It is clear what the public and their customers want them to do – stand up for workers’ rights in Qatar and demand compensation for every worker who has suffered to make this tournament happen.”

Amnesty also called on national associations to join calls for support for those affected in the run-up to the tournament.

“In addition to World Cup sponsors, they should also use their influence to call on FIFA and the Qatari authorities to publicly commit to a compensation fund to address serious abuses against migrant workers who made the World Cup possible,” their statement read.

“FIFA should also support and contribute financially to initiatives designed to help and support migrant workers, such as the Migrant Workers’ Center recommended by Building and Wood Workers’ International.”

On Tuesday, Germany coach Hansi Flick expressed his displeasure with the country being awarded the tournament, telling reporters that because of its human rights record and sustainability, it was the wrong decision.

‘Was it right to award the World Cup to Qatar? These questions should have been answered much earlier, with a no!’ he said.

‘The fact is that in Qatar, when it comes to human rights, when it comes to sustainability, a lot is not right, that’s obvious.’

Louis van Gaal, who will lead the Netherlands in their first World Cup tournament since 2014, said: “Of course I support the compensation funds (for the victims of labor abuse in building the World Cup stadiums in Qatar) and I think that has to happen, especially when you consider the billions, I mean millions, that FIFA makes from the tournament.

‘If they are so smart as to organize the World Cup there, they must stand with everything that comes after that decision.’

Qatar has faced criticism since they were controversially awarded the tournament in 2010 for their treatment of migrant workers in preparing the country – and the region – for its first ever major global sporting event.

Estimates vary, and analysis by the Guardian newspaper in 2021 suggests that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died since December 2010.

As of August 2021, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said 35 workers on World Cup projects they oversee had died since 2015.

In response to Amnesty’s investigation, FIFA said: ‘FIFA notes the poll conducted on behalf of Amnesty International, with respondents from 10 countries in Europe and five countries from the rest of the world on the issue of labor standards and protection in Qatar.

‘Respondents may not be fully aware of the measures that FIFA and its partners in Qatar have implemented in recent years to protect workers involved in the delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

‘As recognized by independent experts, such as the International Labor Organization and international trade unions, a wide range of measures have been implemented over recent years to improve the protection of workers in Qatar, and these developments have largely occurred as a consequence of the World Cup is played in the country.

“This also includes FIFA and its partners in Qatar putting pressure on companies when necessary to ensure the redress of workers involved in FIFA World Cup preparations. Workers have been compensated in various forms where companies failed to comply with the Workers’ Welfare Standards of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), which is the standard used by FIFA and the host country to ensure the protection of workers involved in FIFA World Cup-related activities.

“These measures were complemented by the steps taken by the Ministry of Labor to enforce Qatar’s labor laws and provide access to redress, such as through the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund.

“FIFA will continue its efforts to enable redress for workers who may have been adversely affected in relation to FIFA World Cup-related work in accordance with its human rights policy and responsibilities under relevant international standards.”