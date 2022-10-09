SpongeBob Enters The Tidal Zone in Crossover Event First Look

SpongeBob SquarePants presents the intertidal zone is a journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three and French divers can wear black ties. Watch a story of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity. Spirits can switch, bodies can shrink, and robots can take off in… “The Tidal Zone.”

The intertidal zone announcement was also accompanied by an official teaser clip, which we can now premiere exclusively for anyone who missed it at NYCC. Enjoying!

What we seem to have here is a classic case of misidentification of pests. Patrick, Cecil, Bunny and Squidina Star have shrunk and are enjoying some floating time on donuts in a toilet…like one does. But when GrandPat Star encounters the scene, he naturally assumes that there are a host of chatty little monsters running through the house. What follows is a useful glimpse into the chaos we might expect when all the Sponge worlds collide.

The Tidal Zone news comes on the heels of the recently announced season 14 order Spongebob Squarepants. Created by Stephen Hillenburg and premiered in 1999, the ongoing Dadaist adventures of a spongy cook are the most successful animated series of its time and one of the most iconic of all time. Nickelodeon parent company Paramount International notes that: Spongebob Squarepants is one of the company’s most widely distributed properties, featured in more than 170 countries, translated into more than 29 languages, and averaging more than 100 million viewers per quarter.

The SpongeBob universe was officially established with the release of Camp Koral to Paramount+ in March 2021. That was followed by The Patrick Star Show in July of the same year. Three additional character-driven SpongeBob movies are planned for Paramount+ release, while a fourth theatrically released SpongeBob movie is currently in development at Paramount.

SpongeBob SquarePants presents the intertidal zone premieres Friday. November 25 on Nickelodeon and will air overseas in 2023.