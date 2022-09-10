‘Splooting’ squirrels are ‘freaking people out’ in San Francisco Bay

The San Francisco Bay area is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave that causes squirrels to stretch out on the ground to release their body heat to the environment — and this act of “splooting” scares people. Numerous reports of the grounded, motionless squirrels have been reported to wildlife facilities, with San Rafeal WildCare “receiving many calls about hot animals, including reports of squirrels ‘spreading flat,’ according to SFGate.”

The splooting is a way for squirrels to beat the heat wave that is gripping the Bay area and other parts of California, pushing temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Officials advise people to stay away as squirrels bite, but those who want to help can water in a plate-like bowl to keep them hydrated. Splooting is seen in a range of animals, especially dogs and cats, which have fur coats that retain their body heat. The term is especially associated with Welsh corgis. Many California residents were previously unaware of the term “splooting” and assumed the squirrels were sick or injured, but officials are letting people know that the animals are simply dumping their body heat.

Scooping squirrels have also been reported in New York and Colorado, two other US states that have experienced a heat wave this summer. Authorities from all three states have made announcements regarding the gushing squirrels and have told residents to simply leave the animals alone. However, if the squirrel looks young or has fallen from a tree, it is wise to notify conservationists. Alison Hermance of WildCare in San Rafael told SFGate that the facility this summer has seen an influx of “young squirrels coming in with heat stroke,” as well as “calls about hot deer and about birds literally falling on their sides, gasping in heat. ” New York City’s squirrels were looting in August when temperatures hit a high of 95F. The NYC Parks department tweeted on Aug. 9, “If you see a squirrel lying like this, don’t worry; it’s just good. On hot days, squirrels stay cool by stretching (stretching) on ​​cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes called heat dumping.’

During the colder months, squirrels will also splash so they can get warmer. On Sept. 6, California Governor Gavin Newsom asked all residents to cut their peak-hour consumption as the state braced for “a new all-time high for the electric grid.” PG&E said 6,557 customers were without power across the Bay Area, with the northern and southern suburbs of San Jose, Livermore, Danville and parts of San Francisco being the hardest hit. Late Tuesday morning, solar energy supplied about a third of the state’s electricity demand. That will decrease overnight. Residents were asked to cool their homes before 4 p.m. and set the thermostat to 72 degrees. They were also advised to keep blinds and curtains closed to lower the temperature.