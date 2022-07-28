Split loyalties for England’s Jess Carter as she faces German goalkeeper partner in Euros final 

Chelsea team-mates Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger are a love story from a football fairy tale – but now they have to put it aside – and stare at each other like bitter rivals in Sunday’s Wembley European Championship final.

They make a seamless team both on and off the pitch, but the girlfriends will have a real Romeo and Juliet situation on their hands as both are likely to start on the bench for rival teams in the first English final since 2009.

Carter, who plays in defense, and girlfriend Berger, who plays in goal, first came close when they were together at Birmingham City after the German moved to the club in June 2018.

While Carter made an exceptionally young debut in the Champions League in 2014 at the age of 16, success for Verger came later in life when she made her international debut at the age of 30.

But after meeting, they both moved on to Chelsea, and the friendship soon turned into something more – with the couple enjoying a happy long-term relationship ever since.

And while fans may have secretly hoped for a revival of one of football’s longest-running rivalries, Carter and Berger may not be thrilled with the prospect of England versus Germany.

The last time they played together at Wembley, they won the FA Cup. This time one of them will be terribly disappointed.

But it seems that the couple has a healthy attitude towards each other.

After Berger’s side took the win against France last night, Chelsea took to Instagram to take some fun out of the situation and wrote: ‘Well, well, we’ll see you both at Wembley!’

Chelsea teammates Jess Carter (right) and Ann-Katrin Berger (left) form a seamless team both on and off the pitch

Jess Carter made her Champions League debut when she was just 16 for Birmingham City

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger joined Birmingham City in June 2018 and that’s where the love between her and Carter started to grow

Ahead of the European Championship, Berger said she really wanted the world to see the huge improvement in women’s goalkeeping since the last title fight.

And both players are open about their sexuality and relationship, but Carter in particular regularly posts on social media in support of her friend.

She also wrote a Rainbow Laces blog post in 2021 detailing her relationship with her teammate England footballarguing that visibility in the game is extremely important, especially for people of color and the LGBT+ community.

Rainbow Laces is a project between Stonewall and premier league clubs to advocate for LGBT+ visibility in sport.

Carter said, “I think the most important thing about the Rainbow Laces campaign is that it provides visibility to all ages.

“By seeing that it’s normal and you can be who you want to be, the campaign shows young people that it’s okay to be you.

Jess Carter (right) has often spoken about the importance of diversity and visibility in sport

The couple recently went on a romantic vacation to Miami in their spare time – revealing that they can’t quite eat, sleep and breathe

The last time Carter and Berger played together at Wembley, they were on the same team and both won the FA Cup

‘It is very important that we do that, especially for the younger generation.

“I think the women’s game in England is the best way to show that you support diversity and are who you want to be.

“You can see the number of women in the game who are in same-sex couples and partnerships and you can tell by the different types of fans we get to our games.”

But perhaps English fans should worry less about the couple’s relationship and more about their ability to play against each other.

Carter has been very supportive of her partner in the past. After Berger was named to the national squad for the 2020 Algarve Cup, Carter wrote: ‘To say I’m proud is an understatement!

‘Congratulations on your call. It’s a mystery to me how it took so long and you weren’t consistently selected, yet you earned this! Go destroy it.’

She has repeatedly described both the Chelsea team and her partner as family and will be celebrating Chelsea’s FA Cup win in December 2021 with the simple: ‘Proud is an understatement, what a day!’

Also off the field, Carter is full of praise for Berger, who she says she still sees as her role model, as she looks back on her debut performance.

‘Again she knows how to inspire me and so many others.

“Making your debut for your country is special, but to do it at the age of 30 is even more admirable.

Carter shared this photo on Instagram while praising her friend, adding that she doesn’t understand why Berger isn’t “consistently selected”

Berger (left) and Carter have a great sense of humor off the field, even once donning matching Christmas rompers Carter’s family gave them

From playing side by side on the field to attending weddings together – next Sunday, the couple no longer have their girlfriend to rely on – for at least 90 minutes

The couple’s fans may be hoping to stay on the bench for the entire game – and a confrontation on the pitch is unlikely

“Never have you given up or stopped trying and now you have achieved something that you have worked so hard for. You have made so many people proud.’

She has also described Berger as an “amazing woman. Not only are you the nicest person I’ve ever met, but you keep me motivated and busy every day.”

And just when you think the couple might only be thinking about football, there’s a fun side to their relationship too.

Trips to Miami and Portugal show that Carter and Berger love to spend some romantic time away from the limelight — and still be subject to the same family traditions as the rest of us.

Carter shared with her fans that even she and Berger are worn in matching pajamas during the Christmas season: “My family thought matching elf rompers and socks was the best choice this year.

“Happy Christmas everyone, I hope people find a way to make it a special time this year.”

“I think I was – and probably still am – more at ease than Ann about publishing our relationship,” she said in an article for the England Football website in December.

“But that’s only because Ann is a very private person, whereas I’m more of a person who could know the whole world and I wouldn’t really care.”

“With time and since I’ll say something, she’s kind of got used to it and she’s okay with it.

“She doesn’t shout it from the rooftops, but when she’s asked, it’s no secret either.

But regardless of how open the couple is about their relationship, both should prepare to put it aside for Sunday’s finale.

Since both have so far started this competition on the couch, the pair can escape straight across from each other – but inevitably one will leave the other heartbroken.

This isn’t the first relationship with Chelsea FC to develop: Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson have made headlines in recent years after revealing their love for each other off the pitch as well.

The last time the two sides faced each other in a European Championship final, Germany won 6-2.

The formidable team won every euro but one between 1989 and 2013.

Carter and her fellow Lionesses, of course, defeated Eriksson in that legendary 4-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday (July 26).